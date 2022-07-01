West Coast League: Black Bears take out Kamloops to open set

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — The Black Bears proved rude guests on Canada Day, opening up their second series against Kamloops with their fourth win over the year over the NorthPaws, 13-4.

Cowlitz, which currently sits at 12-13 through 25 games this summer, has earned a third of its wins against Kamloops, which presently sits second in the WCL North at 12-10. The Black Bears have hit double-digits three times in their four games against the NorthPaws, compared to four times against the rest of the league in 21 outings.

Friday, the Bears did it with a quartet of crooked numbers. In the top of the second, Cowlitz nearly wasted a bases-loaded chance, but an infield error with two outs scored two to break the deadlock.

In the fifth, Calyn Halvorson brought home a pair with a double, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on a wild pitch. In the eighth, after Kamloops found a bit of offense of its own, Austin Smith did Halvorson one better with a bases-clearing double to drive in three more.

Cowlitz proceeded to remove the wheels off Kamloops’ bus for good in a five-run ninth to put the game beyond the shadow of a doubt. The rally included Smith’s second 3-RBI double in as many innings; the UC San Diego outfielder finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs and a walk.

Behind Smith, Halvorson’s two RBIs brought his WCL-leading total up to 28, nine in front of second place. Aaron Parker added 2-for-5 outing with a pair of runs, and every Black Bear in the bottom half of the order reached once on a hit and at least once on a free pass.

Raul Herrada put in yet another solid start for the Cowlitz rotation, going six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. Just one of those runs actually came in the first six innings; Herrada became the first Black Bear to work into the seventh this summer, but immediately allowed a single and a home run to end his outing two batters into the frame.

Brandon Wedge gave Alan Embree three innings of long relief, earning the save after giving up one run on two hits. He struck out five.

Cowlitz will go for its first series win in six tries Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

