West Coast League: Black Bears stay hot, open series with win in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA — A change of scenery helped Cowlitz get over its short habit of slow starts, and the Black Bears rode yet another big offensive outing to a 9-3 win over Walla Walla on Friday at Borleske Stadium.

The win stretches Cowlitz’s current streak to five games, matching its longest since 2018.

Ryan Rembisz set the tone with a dominant start, allowing a single hit and going two batters over the minimum in five innings of work. The Portland Pilot struck out six, earning his first win of the season.

The Cowlitz bullpen took over with a 5-0 lead, and a string of six relievers combined to get the final 12 outs.

Calyn Halvorson stayed red-hot at the plate, homering for the third consecutive game to move himself into a tie for the WCL lead with three big flies. Before hitting his blast in the eighth inning, the Northern Oklahoma outfielder got the scoring started early for the Black Bears, singling home Ben Ziegler to give the guests an early lead.

From there, the Black Bears kept on scoring, with the Sweets’ help. In the top of the second, Alec Arnone and Brock Bozett both wore pitches to reach base, and when Matthew Schwarz tried to put a sacrifice bunt down, Walla Walla misplayed it badly enough to let both runners come all the way home.

Free bases gave Cowlitz another run in the third. The Black Bears put together a more conventional rally in the eighth, starting with Halvorson’s homer and continuing with an Arnone walk, a Bozett double, a Schwarz 2-RBI single, a Sean Mulcare single, and a passed ball.

Halvorson led the visitors with a 3-for-5 line, but every Cowlitz starter reached base. Bozett went 2-for-4 with his free pass, and Arnone also reached three times.

Cowlitz will continue its series out east Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

