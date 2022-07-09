West Coast League: Black Bears snag defeat from jaws of victory, lose in ninth to Drifters

The Black Bears got 26 of the outs they needed to Saturday night, but the last one turned out to be the problem spot, as Springfield pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth to steal an 8-6 win at Story Field.

Nearly a reversed image of Friday’s game, Springfield jumped out ahead early but couldn’t get the shutdown innings it needed, letting Cowlitz back into the game and then seeing the Black Bears jump ahead. But after three straight shutout frames for the Cowlitz bullpen, it all fell apart when Jadon Williamson came in to earn the save.

A leadoff walk was followed by a sacrifice bunt to put the tying run on second base, but Williamson bounced back to get the second out of the inning on a strikeout.

With one foot on the field for the postgame handshake line, though, Cannon Reeder lifted a deep fly ball over Ben Zeigler’s head in center, to score the tying run. Trevor Antonson followed that with an RBI single that Sam Canton bobbled in left, and one more RBI single gave the Drifters — who had just been on their last legs — insurance.

Williamson exited after the final run scored and Bailey Roberson got the last out, but the damage had been done.

“We were waiting for the lefty matchup,” first-year manager Alan Embree said. “I feel like Williamson’s stuff is good enough to go, he’s got the stuff to win the game, and it didn’t happen. The lefty came up, we brought Bailey in, they made the switch, we get the out. If you look in hindsight, yeah, maybe, but I’m not going to second-guess what I did. What I see in baseball as the right call — and people may disagree with it — I brought the lefty in when the lefty was coming to the plate, with a guy that’s had stuff to overmatch guys at times. It just didn’t happen tonight.”

One out away from his first save of the season, Williamson ended up taking the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk. After not allowing any runs in his first seven outings of the summer, the LCC reliever now has given up at least one in three straight.

Ryan Hardman gave up three runs in the fourth, and left the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the fifth. Andrew Del Biaggio let two of his inherited runners score to get out of the mess, but officially went three scoreless innings, striking out two. Alex Brady worked around a walk in a scoreless set-up outing in the eighth.

Behind them, the Cowlitz defense played a clean game, led by a stellar night by Aaron Parker. The UC Santa Barbara freshman behind the plate — never one to shrink away from a throw — threw one Drifter out on a back-pick at first base in the first inning, then tossed out two more trying to steal second over the course of the game.

“He was aggressive,” Embree said. “He did what I told him to do, and he did a good job.”

Parker also led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 outing. In the bottom of the second, he started the Black Bears’ scoring with a two-out double down the right field line to score Calyn Halvorson all the way from first. In the fifth, he led off by reaching on an error, then came around to score the first of three runs to get the Black Bears back in the game.

The next inning, Parker went the other way again, unloading on a 2-2 offering and sending it 393 feet to right-center for a two-run home run that turned a one-run deficit into a 6-5 lead.

“He had the game,” Embree said. “He threw the ball well, called a good game, and juiced that ball out. Besides his last at-bat, he had a perfect game.”

Six games into his summer, Parker had just one hit for a measly .054 average. In six starts since, he’s raised his clip up to .277.

At the bottom of the lineup card, Ben Zeigler went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .359. Nick Hovland added a double, and Seth Sweet-Chick had a single and a walk — his 16th free pass in just nine games with the Black Bears.

Cowlitz has now dropped seven of its past eight series, the lone exception being its two-game split at Kamloops where the finale was rained out. The result jumped Springfield a half game ahead of the Black Bears in the standings; Cowlitz now sits sixth out of eight teams in the WCL South Division.

The Black Bears can move back ahead of the Drifters Sunday with a win, trying to avoid the sweep.