West Coast League: Black Bears shut out in Portland

PORTLAND — Cowlitz’s offense stayed silent Wednesday, wasting a solid staff outing on the mound in a 3-0 loss to Portland.

The loss assured Cowlitz a seventh straight series without a set win; the lone exception came in Kamloops over the weekend when rain knocked out the finale, leaving the Black Bears and NorthPaws split at a game apiece.

Since beating Walla Walla in their second game of the series to improve to 7-1, the Black Bears have gone 5-14.

Even for the rough stretch, Cowlitz’s offense is mired in a particularly dry spot, having been held to two runs or fewer in each of the past three games. Wednesday was the third time this summer the Black Bears have been shut out, and they’ve gone scoreless for the 16 consecutive innings in Portland.

“I thought we took a lot of fastballs that we shouldn't have tonight, and we didn’t hit the ball very hard,” first-year skipper Alan Embree said. “We just have to figure it out offensively. We’ve got to get the ball rolling again.”

Cowlitz managed just five hits for the second night in a row, while striking out 11 times.

With balls bouncing every which way off an uneven infield early, every grounder turned into an adventure, and even when fielded cleanly, often turned into rushed and wild throws. That finally caught up to Cowlitz in the bottom of the third, when Brock Bozett picked up a sharp hop at third, only to wing it well over Cade McGee’s head at first.

Aside from that — and a throwing error in the first — Cowlitz played a clean game given the circumstances. Alec Arnone had a highlight-filled day behind the plate, nabbing a pair of Pickles trying to swipe second base and firing off a laser on a dropped third strike that bounced halfway to the Pickles’ dugout.

Bad bounces and misplays in the field gave Cowlitz chances of its own early, but the Black Bears couldn’t cash in. In the top of the third, a ball that should have been a double play ended up putting runners on first and third with no outs, but Portland got Ethan Stacy off third base with the old-fashioned cut-off play on a steal, and a strikeout later, Sam Canton went for third as well, only to be thrown out by 15 feet.

“That just sort of stalled us out,” Embree said. “Both of those mistakes… It’s a slow track here so if you don’t get a good jump, you can’t go.”

Zack Ernisse finally ran into real trouble in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out on a walk, a hit batter, and a single. After LeTrey McCollum drove one run home with a single, Ernisse struck out Kyle Russell and jumped ahead of Kyler Stancato, but lost the Pickle to a walk to score another and end his night.

Skyler Manelski entered and danced out of the jam with a strikeout, then went on to pitch a shutout fifth. Andrew Del Biaggio and Bailey Roberson combined to pitch the final three innings without allowing a run.

“The past two nights, they’ve responded really well,” Embree said of his bullpen. “I was proud of the way they’ve done that.”

By then, though, sufficient damage had been done. A day after Portland’s bullpen retired 15 of the final 17 Cowlitz batters, the Pickles’ relievers went right back to work, not allowing a hit and sending the Black Bears down in order in three of the final four innings.

Not like the Cowlitz order had much better luck against Portland starter Jason Doktorczyk, who allowed five hits but no runs in five frames.

“He was no different than any other righty we’ve faced all season long,” Embree said. “It’s the West Coast League starting right-handed guy with stuff. We should be able to hit that, and we’re just not for whatever reason.”

Cowlitz will try to salvage a game out of its time in Portland on Thursday, before returning to David B. Story Field for the first time in a week and a half to host Springfield for a three-game set. The Black Bears took two of three from the Drifters, new to the WCL this season, in their first series of the summer.