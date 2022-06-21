West Coast League: Black Bears shut out in pitchers' duel

The sun stayed out Tuesday, and the Black Bears and Edmonton celebrated the longest day of the year with a speed run of a game that featured nearly as little offense as possible to finish with the skies still blue and the day still warm. But two hours and nine minutes after the first pitch was thrown, Edmonton recorded the final out with the lead, having scored the night’s only run in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel.

“When you play that good a game, you expect to win, and we just didn’t,” Black Bears skipper Alan Embree said.

Aside from the hitting, it was indeed about as good a game as possible for Cowlitz. Carson Angeroth hit the ground running in his second start of the summer. The righty out of Umpqua Community College allowed a baserunner in all but one of his innings of work but worked around the traffic on the bases flawlessly for 5 ⅔ frames of work.

Angeroth finished with six strikes and just one walk, scattering seven hits. And when he needed help, his defense came up with huge plays. After a leadoff single in the top of the sixth, Alex Stinnett bombed the best-hit ball of the day to deep center field, over Ben Ziegler’s head. Ziegler picked the ball up at the base of the wall and fired it into second baseman Matthew Schwarz, who relayed it from 10 feet deep in the outfield homeward. Schwarz’s throw reached Aaron Parker just at the same time as Austin Chouinard did, and the Cowlitz catcher held on to preserve the shutout.

An out later, Will Gardner singled to put runners at the corners with two outs, and Embree went to LCC and R.A. Long alum Alex Brady to get Cowlitz out of the jam. Brady’s first pitch bounced off of Parker’s mitt and rolled away, but the freshman Gaucho out of UC Santa Barbara pounced on it and flipped it back to home, where Brady slid, caught, and tagged all in one motion, just in time for the out.

Despite the web gem, Brady came up slowly, having twisted his ankle awkwardly on the play. His outing ended after just the one pitch, with Skyler Manelski coming in for the top of the sixth.

“(Brady) was going to pitch two innings, that sort of thing,” Embree said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Manelski ended up taking the hard-luck loss, allowing the game’s only run in the seventh on the game’s only less-than-spectacular defensive play. After an Aaron Stinnett double, Brock Bozett charged in to field a weak grounder, but his throw was low, and though the ball only bounced a few feet away from John Oleson, the Cowlitz first baseman couldn’t find it immediately, allowing Stinnett to score.

The Black Bears’ best chance to come back came in the eighth, when Matthew Schwarz reached on an error and Calyn Halvorson walked. But Austin Smith failed twice to put a sacrifice bunt down, and on an 0-2 count rolled into a rally-killing double play.

That was emblematic of day at the plate for Cowlitz. The Black Bears finished with seven hits, drew two walks, and got helped by one Riverhawk error, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men on base.

“Timely hitting — we didn’t have it today,” Embree said. “You figure, you have seven hits, you’re probably going to have a run in there. But (Edmonton) did good. I’ve got to give them credit. Their pitchers threw strikes today, they didn’t walk a lot of guys. We didn’t have very good running counts. I still think those are two good ballgames we played.”

Edmonton starter Wyatt Clark earned the win, tossing six shutout frames and striking out four.

It’s the second time the Black Bears — who went into the day leading the WCL in runs scored — have been blanked in the past week; Cowlitz was shut out just once all season last summer.

The Black Bears will go for the series win and try to snap a steak of two sets dropped Wednesday night at Story Field.

