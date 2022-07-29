West Coast League: Black Bears rally back to beat Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Cowlitz fell behind early in the rubber match of their series with the Wenatchee AppleSox on Thursday, but the Black Bears rallied back from a four-run deficit to pick up a 10-7 win and take the series 2-1 in West Coast League play.

Wenatchee slotted four runs in the first two innings to take control, but Cowlitz pulled back within a run after a three-run third innings. Seth Sweet-Chick, Sam Canton and Calyn Halvorsen all walked to start the inning where Ben Zeigler stepped in to single and score two. Nick Hovland then knocked a fly ball to center to score Halvorsen on a sacrifice fly.

Wenatchee responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to go back up 5-3, but a wild pitch in the fourth and an RBI single from Cade McGee in the fifth locked the game at 5-5.

Cowlitz finally earned its fourth lead when Zeigler knocked a solo homer in the top of the seventh, but the Applesox answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to lock it back up at 6-6.

After putting single runs on the score sheets the past few innings, Cowlitz finally broke through again three more runs in the eighth to take firm control. Sweet-Chick had the big swing with a two-run double that scored Louie Albrecht and Brock Bozett but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Canton then stepped in and smacked a solo shot of his own to put Cowlitz up 9-6.

Skyler Melski was able to hold onto a 10-6 lead in the night by surrendering just a single run and picked up the win in the process. All told Manelski tossed 2 1/3 innings and scattered four hits and allowed one unearned run.

Ryan Hardman started on the hill for the Black Bears and allowed four earned in 2 1/3 before PJ Ledesma took over and finished out the third. Jacob Taggart served as the middle reliever, tossing 3 2/3 frames while allowing just one run on one hit.

Zeigler, Canton and McGee all tallied two hits to lead the Black Bears at the plate with Zeigler tallying three RBIs and Canton and McGee each adding one.

Cowlitz (20-24) moves ahead of Walla Walla for sixth in the overall standings, but they still sit behind the Sweets in seventh for the second half in the south division, which makes it less likely that they’ll be able to work their way into a playoff spot. Cowlitz is back home for a three-game series against the Nanaimo NightOwls starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m.