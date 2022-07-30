West Coast League: Black bears obliterate Nanaimo, set team record for runs

Although they sit on the outside edge of the playoff picture at the moment, the Cowlitz Black Bears are doing everything they can to make one last push for the postseason. And Friday night’s series opener against the Nanaimo NightOwls showed they aren’t pulling any punches as the Black Bears demolished the NightOwls 18-0 and set a team record for runs scored in the process.

“We just came out swinging,” Black Bears coach Alan Embree said. “We’re in the corner right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, one at-bat, one pitch at a time to see where we can finish up. The boys have bought in, the energy has been great and good things happen when you’ve got positive energy around here.”

The energy Embree mentioned was present from the start. As a strong crowd filled the Bob’s Sporting Goods Party Deck at David Story Field, there was no shortage of excitement early.

The Black Bears had already put a run on the board and loaded the bases prior to Nick Hovland's first at bat. He proceeded to send a jolt to the crowd by knocking a grand slam over the wall in left field to immediately give Cowlitz a commanding lead as part of a seven-run first inning.

“Nick putting the big one on the board, crooked number in the first inning, loosens everybody up and then they just sort of feed on it,” Embree said.

And the Black Bears feasted.

They continued to hit the ball all around the yard, tacking on five runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth before slowing down to add runs 17 and 18 in the seventh and eighth to set the team record.

“The hotter we get the bats, the more confidence everybody has,” Embree said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, we can hit with anybody.”

The statlines show just how dominant the Black Bears were.

Nine different Black Bears players registered hits and six of them drove in runs as Cowlitz outhit Nanaimo 18-5 for the game. Hovland’s slam gave him four RBIs to lead all players, but he also finished the day 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. John Oleson also put together a solid day finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored and Brock Bozett was a tough out all night, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

While the Black Bears’ bats may have provided the most fireworks, they also hung zeros on the board for the NightOwls all night, stemming from a stellar start for Raul Herrada on the mound. Herrada tossed six full innings, surrendering just five hits and let the fielders get plenty of action without a strikeout on the night.

“He just pounded the zone…he’s been steady,” Embree said. “He keeps the defense on their toes and good things happen when the defense is on their toes, and that’s what he did.”

Embree and company are used to Herrada generating weak contact for outs, but a rare pair of walks put him in the most trouble he was in all night with runners on first and second. Herrada got out of the jam to preserve the shutout, but he also had the dugout whispering.

“Actually he walked two guys and we’re not used to that, so we were like ‘Is he tired?’” Embree joked.

Herrada turned the ball over to Holden Garcia in the seventh and Garcia kept the strong night going, holding the NightOwls hitless the rest of the way.

Cowlitz (21-24) sits 4.5 games out of the playoff picture with eight games left to play on the season. They’ll need some things to fall into place to bolster their chances, but they’ll also need to keep winning in order to have a shot at one of the final three postseason spots. With the win over Nanaimo marking their third straight victory, Embree is keeping the team focused on the same goal.

“I walked over and told the boys ‘That game is over, we’re playing one game at a time, so flush and go. Whatever you did here, it doesn’t matter, it’s what you’re doing tomorrow,’” Embree said.

The Black Bears were set to host the NightOwls for Game 2 of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night before closing the series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

An 18-0 win can make any team feel invincible, but Embree made it clear they can’t dwell on the record-setting win for too long.

“We’re trying to get to the playoffs, so we can’t get a big head, we can’t rest on our laurels, we’ve got to grind and this team is good at it,” Embree said.