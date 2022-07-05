West Coast League: Black Bears lose to Pickles to open series

PORTLAND — A rough start gave way to a quiet finish on the far side of the Columbia River on Tuesday, as the Black Bears dropped their series opener at Portland 5-1.

The Pickles put up runs in each of the first three innings, and Cowlitz’s trademark late-arriving bats never found their way to Walker Stadium.

Cade McGee had another tough outing on the mound for the Black Bears, allowing two runs in the first and another in the second, with four hits and four walks surrendered in just two innings. In his first two starts of the summer, the Gonzaga two-way star has an 11.25 ERA in four frames.

From McGee, skipper Alan Embree went to Travis Weise, who gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced. Ryan Rembisz got the wheels back on the bus with 2 ⅔ scoreless innings starting in the fourth, but by then the Pickles had done all the damage they’d need.

The Black Bears picked up a run in the top of the second when Nick Hovland drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch, took third on an error on a pickoff, and scored on a Brock Bozett RBI single.

That would be all the guests could manage, though, despite putting runners in scoring position with less than two outs in each of the first four innings. After that, the Pickles’ bullpen shut things down; Cade Reitzenstein and Kaleb Applebey combined to retire 15 of the final 17 Black Bears, with a double play thrown in to boot to wipe one of those runners out.

Sam Canton had the best day at bat for Cowlitz, going 2-for-3 with a walk from the leadoff spot. The rest of the team managed just three hits and four walks, leaving eight men on after failing to cash in on a pair of Portland errors and three wild pitches.

Ben Ziegler, who missed all six games in Canada after being named WCL Player of the Week a week ago, returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4.

Cowlitz (12-15) will try to split the series back up Wednesday evening at Walker Stadium, before finishing the series Thursday.

