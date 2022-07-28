West Coast League: Black Bears jump on AppleSox early

WENATCHEE — After a crooked frame doomed Cowlitz on Tuesday, the Black Bears rallied with a hot night at the dish to pick up a 10-4 win over the Wenatchee AppleSox to even the three game series in West Coast League play on Wednesday.

The Black Bears came out swinging from the start, with Nick Hovland getting them on the board with an RBI double in the top of the first after Calyn Halvorson and Alec Arnone both reached on back-to-back singles. Then a pair of passed balls allowed both Arnone and Hovland to score to give the Black Bears a 3-0 lead.

The Black Bears extended their lead to five in the top of the second thanks to a timely single off the bat of Arnone to score Brock Bozett and Brady Majewski.

Despite the big lead, Cowlitz wasn’t ready to pull up on the reins yet. They tacked on two more in the fourth on a Halvorsen single and a ground ball by Arnone before Wenatchee finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.

Cowlitz closed things out with a run in the eighth on a Sam Canton single and two more in the ninth on a double off the barrel of Bozett to cap the big day at the dish.

Cowlitz outhit Wenatchee 14-10 and survived three errors in the field in the win. Bozett finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored to lead the Black Bears at the plate. Halvorson also went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Arnone and Hovland each wracked up two hits with an RBI apiece.

Ryan Rembisz got the start on the mound and picked up the win for the Black Bears, scattering two hits across four innings while allowing one unearned run and striking out three.

R.A. Long alum Alex Brady tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing a run on four hits with a strikeouts. Brady plans to head to Central Washington University to finish out his eligibility after spending time in the bullpen for LSU.

Cowlitz (19-24) finished its series with Wenatchee with the rubber match on Thursday night before heading back to Longview for their final homestand, starting Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Nanaimo NightOwls.