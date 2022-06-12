West Coast League: Black Bears fall to Sweets, streak snapped at six

WALLA WALLA — The Black Bears’ winning streak came to an end at six games Sunday, falling in a rain-delayed morning affair to Walla Walla 11-4 at Borleske Stadium.
The Black Bears scored in each of the first two innings — on a Calyn Halvorson RBI double in the first and Brock Bozett’s first homer of the season in the second — but the Sweets responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the second. Then, the hosts pushed the lead further in the fourth on a grand slam to make it 9-3.
Kelso alum and LCC’s own Jace Schueller took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in three innings of work. Brandon Wedge came in for 3 ⅓ innings of long relief and gave up six runs, one of them coming on one swing.
Halvorson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Black Bears with a double and a triple, upping his early-season batting average to .368. Matthew Schwarz, slotted at the bottom of the lineup on the afternoon, went 2-for-4. Ben Zeigler was 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, while Louie Albrecht drew a pair of free passes.
Cowlitz (7-2) will get Monday off to bus back home, before opening up a three-game set with five-time defending WCL champs Corvallis at Story Field on Tuesday.