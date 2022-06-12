 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
West Coast League

West Coast League: Black Bears fall to Sweets, streak snapped at six

  • 0
Corby Black Bears stock

In this file photo Corby the Bear patrols the stands at Story Field on the campus of Lower Columbia College during a Cowlitz Black Bears game in July 2021.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WALLA WALLA — The Black Bears’ winning streak came to an end at six games Sunday, falling in a rain-delayed morning affair to Walla Walla 11-4 at Borleske Stadium.

The Black Bears scored in each of the first two innings — on a Calyn Halvorson RBI double in the first and Brock Bozett’s first homer of the season in the second — but the Sweets responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the second. Then, the hosts pushed the lead further in the fourth on a grand slam to make it 9-3.

Kelso alum and LCC’s own Jace Schueller took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in three innings of work. Brandon Wedge came in for 3 ⅓ innings of long relief and gave up six runs, one of them coming on one swing.

Halvorson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Black Bears with a double and a triple, upping his early-season batting average to .368. Matthew Schwarz, slotted at the bottom of the lineup on the afternoon, went 2-for-4. Ben Zeigler was 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, while Louie Albrecht drew a pair of free passes.

People are also reading…

Cowlitz (7-2) will get Monday off to bus back home, before opening up a three-game set with five-time defending WCL champs Corvallis at Story Field on Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News