West Coast League: Black Bears end series vs. Lefties with whimper, fall 7-3

Superstitious caps can only get a team so far when the bats stop working. The Black Bears, looking at the possibility of their second sweep of the season, saw that first-hand Sunday, as Port Angeles hung runs up in five straight innings late to overtake them in a quiet 5-1 Cowlitz loss.

“We didn’t cash in offensively, and we didn’t stop the bleeding,” skipper Alan Embree said. “It is what it is.”

Jon Mocherman put up four zeroes to start his outing, and the offense scored in the bottom of the first — the fourth straight WCL game that Cowlitz put a run up in their first trip to the plate — but after that, things soured.

Six straight innings saw the Black Bears fail to bring in any insurance runs, a struggle that became a problem when Mocherman allowed a bases-loaded walk with two outs to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth.

That ended Mocherman’s day; Brandon Wedge got the Bears out of the jam, but got into his own struggles coming back out, with a run allowed in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

“It was the extension,” Embree said. “Wedge, it looked like his stuff flattened out because he felt too good. He was throwing a little bit harder, a little sharper breaking ball, and it flattened out on him and he lost his movement.”

Jadon Williamson had a similar outing, cleaning up the mess in top of the seventh but struggling when he came back out for the eighth and allowing a run.

When Cowlitz finally pushed a run across in the bottom of the frame, the Lefties answered back with two more in the top of the ninth against Skyler Manelski.

Across the three-game series, Cowlitz’s three starters — Mocherman, Zack Ernisse, and Raul Herrada — combined to allow three runs in 18 innings, while the bullpen gave up 10 in nine frames.

“If we stop the bleeding, we have a chance to win,” Embree said.

Austin Smith, Brock Bozett, and Sam Canton all went 2-for-4 in the first three spots in the Cowlitz lineup, but the other six starters managed just two hits between them.

Aaron Parker, who came on as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh, went 2-for-2 himself, and bombed his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth.

It’s the first time in nine games that an opponent has held Cowlitz under four runs.

“It was like running in quicksand,” Embree said. “It’s alright. We’ll get it, we’ll get on the road. We know what we’ve got to do to get to where we need to be, and I think they’re ready to do it.”

Port Angeles’ Andrew Hauck, after giving up the run in the first, settled down for five innings in the start. Luke McCullough earned the win for the Lefties, throwing 2 ⅔ innings of relief. Wedge ultimately took the loss for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz drops to 16-19 on the summer, and a game under .500 in the second half. The Black Bears will get Monday off, then start a three-game series at Goss Stadium against Corvallis. They’ll return to Story Field next Friday to host Ridgefield; on top of sitting above Cowlitz in the standings, the Raptors currently hold a 3-1 lead in the Columbia River Cup, and can clinch the rivalry trophy with one win next weekend.