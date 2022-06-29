West Coast League: Black Bears drop first game in Canada

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Black Bears’ tough habit of starting slow offensively followed them north across the border, and by the time the bats woke up, the pitching had fallen in too deep a hole to get all the way out of it a 12-11 loss to Victoria on Tuesday.

The HarbourCats put up runs in each of the first four innings, with the knockout blow coming in a seven-run third. After that, the Black Bears cut the deficit to one run in the sixth, and again in the eighth, but couldn’t come all the way back,

Austin Smith, Calyn Halvorson, and Matthew Schwarz all had two-hit evenings at the plate, with Halvorson leading the way with four RBIs.

Cade McGee, who’d started six games in the Cowlitz lineup, made his first appearance of the season on the mound, but allowed runs in both of his frames in a two-inning start.

Cowlitz went ahead with a Smith RBI single in and a Halvorson 2-RBI double in the top of the third, but the wheels fell off the bus as soon as Carson Angeroth started driving in the bottom of the inning. The first Black Bear out of the bullpen only recorded one out and ended up being tagged with seven runs, before Brandon Wedge came in to get the visitors back into the dugout.

Wedge ended up going three innings, the longest of Cowlitz’s six pitchers Tuesday, and struck out three.

The Black Bears’ first comeback bid began in the top of the fifth, when Alec Arnone drove home a pair on a single. The next inning, Halvorson drove in two and Nick Miller smacked a 2-RBI double, cutting Victoria’s lead to 10-9.

Needing a shutdown inning, though, the Black Bears surrendered two runs right away in the bottom of the sixth, with Wedge giving up a home run and Skyler Manelski allowing a single, a stolen base, and an unearned run on an error.

John Oleson drew the Bears back in the top of the eighth with a bases-loaded single, but while two runs scored, Seth Sweet-Chick was thrown out trying to go from first to third. After that, Victoria retired the final four Black Bears in order.

Cowlitz (10-12) will get another crack at Victoria on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

