West Coast League: Black Bears come back twice to beat Elks

The timely hitting, the clutch pitching, all the things that Cowlitz had been missing during its four-game skid — well, they weren’t out in full force Sunday afternoon, but they showed up enough to pull out a 5-4 win over Bend to salvage a game against the Elks and go into an extended road trip on a brighter note.

“The damage control could’ve been better, but with what we’ve been going through, I’ll take the tie game with the way we were swinging the bats today,” Embree said.

With the temperature sitting around 90 degrees at first pitch and getting hotter throughout the game, the crowd at Story Field could generously be called sparse, leaving eerie silences in between the short bursts of music played over the sound system. But in the bottom of the eighth inning — immediately after giving up the lead — the Black Bears created noise of their own with two outs. After a tough double play on a popped-up bunt, Sam Canton put life back into the Cowlitz dugout with a double to left field. On the very next pitch, Calyn Halvorson singled him home with his league-leading 22nd RBI.

“For a guy who’s got pop, he’s got some discipline to go the other way,” Embree said. “His at-bats, you think good things are going to happen every time.”

The Black Bears pushed across runs in each of their final three frames at the plate. Aaron Parker, the UCSB freshman who sat at 1-for-22 on the season coming into today, singled in his first at-bat, then hit RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings to lead the charge back.

“We’ve been working a little bit, and the kid came out and applied it, and did well,” Embree said. “I think getting those hits got his confidence going each time at the plate.”

Two spots ahead of him in the order, Ben Zeigler went 3-for-5 with a run scored, for his fourth three-hit outing in the past week. Going into last Sunday’s finale at Ridgefield, the Yavapai College outfielder was sitting on a .207 batting average. Seven days and 17 hits later, Zeigler is third in the WCL in average with a .404 clip.

Ryan Hardman gave up an earned run in the top of the first inning and an unearned one in the fifth — though it was only so because of an error of his own — and went six strong innings on 73 pitches. He struck out three and gave up five hits but no walks, and after John Oleson and Parker both drove runs in in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-2, he left in line with the win.

Skyler Manelski took over and sent the Elks down in order in the seventh, but trouble around him in the eighth made it so he couldn’t put up two shutdown innings in a row. An error, a single, and a passed ball set the table with none gone and two runners in scoring position, and back-to-back productive outs tied the game with a pair of unearned runs.

Cowlitz’s final rally meant Manelski did end up earning the win, after Longview native Alex Brady came in to retire the side in the ninth and log his first save of the season.

“I liked the way both of them threw,” Embree said. “It changes if the first ball that was fielded. But we rebounded, did damage-control, and didn’t let it get out of hand.”

The Black Bears will get an off day on Monday, then take off north for an extended road trip to Canada. Cowlitz starts a three-game series at Victoria on Tuesday, followed immediately by three in Kamloops. Returning to the United States, the Bears will hit Longview and keep going south for a series at Portland before finally coming back to David B. Story Field on July 8 to host Springfield.

