West Coast League: Black Bears blow lead, lose in 11th

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The path to get there was the opposite, but the result was the same.

Tuesday, the Black Bears dug themselves into holes they couldn’t get out of. Wednesday, Cowlitz jumped out ahead only to see a six-run lead vanish in two innings, then fell in walk-off fashion in a 7-6 11-inning defeat to Victoria.

After a four-spot in the top of the sixth inning gave the Black Bears a 6-0 lead, the HarbourCats clapped back, getting two runs on the board against Jadon Williamson in the bottom half of the frame. The next inning, Victoria loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single against Andrew Del Biaggio, and Jake Skipworth made the most of the chance, hitting a grand slam to tie the game up.

Three shutout innings later — Bailey Roberson fended off two frames in walk-off territory — the HarbourCats finally cashed in to send everyone home, with three straight singles to score the game-winning run in the 11th.

Cowlitz had a golden chance to go ahead in the top of the 10th, putting a pair of runners on with one out. Aaron Parker put a single into left field, but Jessada Brown came up firing to nail Seth Sweet-Chick at the plate with room to spare. Matthew Schwarz drew a walk to load the bases, but Brock Bozett struck out looking on a full count to end the threat.

The Black Bears ended up leaving 10 baserunners on as a team.

Parker had his second three-hit game in two starts, and Cade McGree added three hits of his own, but the rest of the Cowlitz order only managed two all together. The top four spots in the Black Bears’ lineup combined to go 0-for-17, with the most-productive of that group being Sweet-Chick, who finished 0-for-1 with four walks.

Zack Ernisse went his deepest of the summer in his third start for the Black Bears, going five shutout innings and striking out five, while giving up six hits and a walk. So far this season he’s put together a 0.82 ERA with one earned run allowed in 11 innings, but Cowlitz has gone 0-3 in his starts.

The runs against Williamson were the first he’s given up all year.

Having dropped its fifth series in a row, Cowlitz (10-13) will try to avoid the sweep Thursday.

