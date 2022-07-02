West Coast League: Bats falter for Black Bears in loss

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — Facing the chance to climb back to .500, Cowlitz instead fell to Kamloops for the first time this summer, losing 5-2 to split the first two games of its road series.

The NorthPaws did all their scoring in the first half of the game. After Ryan Hardman retired the first eight batters he faced, Kamloops stacked back-to-back two-out doubles to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Zack Beatty brought in three more in the fourth with his fifth home run of the season — and his third against the Black Bears — and the hosts tacked on another in the fifth.

That put Cowlitz — which took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the third — in a quick 5-1 hole, and despite putting runners on each of the final four innings, the Black Bears could only manage one run.

Cowlitz only managed four hits all game long — one each by Sam Canton, Alec Arnone, Seth Sweet-Chick, and Matthew Schwarz. The visitors did draw seven free passes, but left eight men on base. In the top of the ninth, the Black Bears loaded the bases with two outs to put the tying run on, but Sam Canton flew out to end the game.

Austin Smith logged Cowlitz’s only RBI of the day on a groundout following a Canton triple in the eighth, giving him seven over the course of the series this far.

Carson Angeroth, whose first outing out of the bullpen was a disastrous one at Victoria, bounced back in a big way in relief. Coming in for the bottom of the sixth, the hurler out of Umpqua Community College posted three shutout innings, allowing one hit and nothing else, while striking out three.

Colby Ring earned the win for Kamloops, going six innings and working around two hits, a walk, and an untimely error behind him.

Cowlitz will go for the series win — trying to break a string of five straight three-game losses — during an afternoon rubber match Sunday to wrap up its time in Canada.

