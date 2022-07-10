West Coast League: After blowing yet another lead, Black Bears come back themselves to win

Cade McGee found his stuff on the mound, Alec Arnone found his power, and for the first time in awhile, the Black Bears found some insurance late.

And it almost came to nothing, as the Cowlitz bullpen blew its third straight lead in the third inning against Springfield.

But.

This time, after two late heartbreakers, the hosts at Story Field found themselves with one more page to write, and made it a completely different story. Suddenly trailing by a run going to the bottom of the eighth, the Black Bears turned things right around, plating two of their own with two outs to steal the game right back from the Drifters in a 5-4 win.

“That was the first gut-check win that we’ve had since Kamloops at the beginning of the season,” skipper Alan Embree said. “We had a blip, but the offense came and bailed us out.”

After Ryan Rembisz allowed three runs in four batters to let Springfield turn a 3-0 game into a 3-3 tie in the eighth, Bailey Roberson came in and got an out, but allowed a bases-loaded single to put the Drifters ahead. For the second time in the frame, Embree went to his bullpen, and Brandon Wedge limited the harm with two flyouts.

“I would’ve used anybody that could’ve thrown it across the plate,” Embree said. “And Wedge came in and did damage-control, and we got out of it. If we don't, it's a different story.”

In the bottom half of the frame, Alec Arnone got it started with a one-out single — his third hit of the day — and Matthew Schwarz ran for him. Nick Hovland followed that with a single of his own, and after a strikeout, Brock Bozett came up with two outs and a plan to not stay at the plate very long.

“I knew the curveball was coming,” he said. “I’d struggled pretty much the whole day hitting the curveball. So I knew it was coming, geared up for it, and got a barrel to it.”

Eli Holbert’s first offering shot back into the outfield, scoring Schwarz from second. After a pitching change, Louie Albrecht drew a walk after an eight-pitch battle, fouling off two 0-2 pitches before taking four straight balls. With the bases loaded, John Oleson stepped in as a pinch hitter and chopped a grounder into the gap on the left side of the infield.

“I knew it was in the six-hole,” Bozett said. “I heard him screaming ‘three’ so I knew I had to beat it out at third, and luckily I got there in time.”

Bozett beat the throw to third, letting Hovland come in to score. Suddenly back with the lead late, Wedge — who took the loss in the first comeback loss of the series Friday — went out to the mound and slammed the door in the ninth.

“Wedge was a frickin’ bulldog at the end,” Embree said. “I was proud of his effort.”

The reliever out of Chaffey College, who lowered his ERA to 3.65 in a bullpen-high 24 ⅔ innings this season, earned his first win of the summer.

While the Black Bears held the lead for the beginning of the game, though, the story was their starting pitcher.

Cade McGee’s first two outings on the mound this summer were both rough — both lasted just two innings and finished with two and three runs on his line, respectively. Pitching at Story Field for the first time, he allowed loud contact and a pair of walks in the first inning, but worked out of it. The loud contact didn’t go away at first, but the Gonzaga Bulldog quietly worked into the third inning for the first time this season, then the fourth.

“The kid’s got ability, he was just missing a few things,” Embree said. “I was working with him on his mound presence. I needed him to get into that bulldog mode. After that third inning, he just looked like a different kid, and he started pounding the strike zone.”

McGee finished with six shutout innings — just the second Black Bear to do so this season — retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Arnone got the offense going early, launching a two-run home run over the bullpen in left field and out of the stadium in the bottom of the first inning. Cowlitz’s designated hitter went 3-for-3 with a walk to raise his average to an even .300. Behind him in the order, Hovland was 2-for-4 and gave the Black Bears their other run, flipping a two-out RBI single into right field in the bottom of the sixth.

That made it 3-0 when McGee’s outing ended. First out of the bullpen came Mike Miller, a Clark College Penguin making his debut with three straight outs in the air in the top of the seventh.

The win kept the Black Bears from getting swept for the second time this season and pushed them back over the Drifters into fifth place in the WCL South Division.

Cowlitz will get five days off from WCL play, taking Monday off then opening a two-game non-league set with the Northwest Nighthawks. After another day off Thursday, they’ll welcome Port Angeles, hoping that the time off will only grow the momentum from a key win that could have been an absolute season-killer had the Black Bears not pulled out their eighth-inning rally.

“We can change our momentum from here and start winning games,” Bozett said. “We have the saying ‘Bears are hot,’ but we actually have to make it happen.”