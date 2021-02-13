Welcome to weird: Four local teams set to (finally) play football

Come that first game, teams are going to see the results of how good, or poorly, their conditioning has gone. But no matter how well it went, it won’t be as good as normal.

Luckily for all involved, there have been some changes to the flow of the game to accommodate lower fitness levels. Timeouts have been lengthened from one minute to two to give players a bit more time to catch their breath — and coaches are ready to use them in that capacity instead of saving them to stop the clock at the end of a half. Beyond that, both Cease and Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said there were plans for officials to add extra timeouts of their own — akin to media timeouts in college football and the NFL — to help ensure players aren’t straining themselves too much.

But while teams have had little time to condition, they’ve had even less time to gel as a unit. Previously constrained to practicing in pods of six, nobody was able to put their entire offense or defense on the field at once — let alone players on opposite side of the ball at the same time — until last week.

“Your backs are running it and your offensive line is running it, but we didn’t see everybody all together until last Monday,” Christensen said. “It feels like you’re on the right track when everyone’s doing it in individual groups, and then you got together and it was a mess.”