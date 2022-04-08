 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Weekend schedule changes for LCC baseball and softball

  • 0
Cowlitz Black Bears Stock Baseball

A baseball sits on the railing behind home plate at David Story Field on Friday, June 4, prior to the Cowlitz Black Bears home opener against the Walla Walla Sweets in West Coast League baseball action. The games was the first since 2019 for the Black Bears after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.

 Jordan Nailon

Both LCC spring sports teams have made some minor changes to their schedules for this weekend’s slate of games.

The LCC baseball team was originally scheduled to hit the road for Aberdeen to take on Grays Harbor on Saturday, but that game has been moved to David Story Field at LCC at 1 p.m. Though the Red Devils will be in their home park, they’ll still play as the visiting team in the NWAC West Region matchup. Admission to Saturday’s game will be free.

The LCC softball team was originally slated to play two games on Sunday to complete the NWAC crossover tournament in Chehalis, but their two matchups on Sunday have been canceled after teams elected not to make the trip.

The Devils will still play a pair of games at the Chehalis Sports Complex on Saturday. At 2 p.m. they’ll square off with Treasure Valley before taking on Skagit Valley at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News