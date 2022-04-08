Weekend schedule changes for LCC baseball and softball

Both LCC spring sports teams have made some minor changes to their schedules for this weekend’s slate of games.

The LCC baseball team was originally scheduled to hit the road for Aberdeen to take on Grays Harbor on Saturday, but that game has been moved to David Story Field at LCC at 1 p.m. Though the Red Devils will be in their home park, they’ll still play as the visiting team in the NWAC West Region matchup. Admission to Saturday’s game will be free.

The LCC softball team was originally slated to play two games on Sunday to complete the NWAC crossover tournament in Chehalis, but their two matchups on Sunday have been canceled after teams elected not to make the trip.

The Devils will still play a pair of games at the Chehalis Sports Complex on Saturday. At 2 p.m. they’ll square off with Treasure Valley before taking on Skagit Valley at 4:30 p.m.

