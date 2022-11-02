 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
High School Football

Week 10 Associated Press football polls

Toledo football Ethan Carver

Toledo running back Ethan Carver earns a few extra yards the hard way during a 34-28 win over Stevenson, Thursday, Oct. 27, in Toledo

 Jordan Nailon

4A

1. Lake Stevens (6) 7-2 / 96

2. Chiawana (4) 9-0 / 86

3. Sumner 8-1 / 81

4. Kennedy Catholic 8-1 / 66

5. Glacier Peak 7-2 / 55

6. Emerald Ridge 7-2 / 43

7. Camas 6-3 / 38

8. Gonzaga Prep 7-2 / 27

9. Graham-Kapowsin 7-2 / 19

10. Skyview 7-2 / 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10. Eastlake 8. Skyline 7.

3A

1. Yelm (10) 9-0 / 100

2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 / 89

3. O'Dea 7-1 / 71

4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 9-0 / 70

5. Bellevue 7-2 / 65

6. Mt. Spokane 8-1 / 42

7. Ferndale 7-2 / 34

8. Monroe 8-1 / 30

9. Stanwood 8-1 / 20

10. Rainier Beach 6-2 / 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

2A

1. Lynden (10) 9-0 / 100

2. Enumclaw 9-0 / 88

3. W. F. West 7-1 / 70

4. Anacortes 8-1 / 65

5. Tumwater 8-1 / 59

6. North Kitsap 8-1 / 58

7. Othello 8-1 / 45

8. Sedro-Woolley 7-2 / 25

9. Highline 8-1 / 16

10. Washougal 8-1 / 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

1A

1. Royal (3) 7-1 / 84

2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5) 9-0 / 76

3. Nooksack Valley 8-1 / 60

4. Lynden Christian (1) 8-1 / 56

- (tie) Tenino 8-1 / 56

6. Eatonville 7-2 / 47

7. King's 8-1 / 34

8. La Center 8-1 / 33

9. Montesano 7-2 / 25

10. Toppenish 7-2 / 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

2B

1. Napavine (9) 9-0 / 90

2. Okanogan 9-0 / 80

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-1 /70

4. Toledo 7-1 /65

5. River View 8-1 /45

6. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6-2 / 41

7. Columbia (Burbank) 7-2 / 29

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6-3 / 24

9. Raymond 7-2 / 20

10. Liberty (Spangle) 6-2 / 9

- (tie) Coupeville 7-1 / 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale-Klickitat 8.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8) 8-0 / 80

2. Neah Bay 7-0 / 71

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 8-0 / 63

4. Mossyrock 9-0 / 49

5. Liberty Christian 8-0 / 39

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.

