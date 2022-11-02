Week 10 Associated Press football polls

4A
1. Lake Stevens (6) 7-2 / 96
2. Chiawana (4) 9-0 / 86
3. Sumner 8-1 / 81
4. Kennedy Catholic 8-1 / 66
5. Glacier Peak 7-2 / 55
6. Emerald Ridge 7-2 / 43
7. Camas 6-3 / 38
8. Gonzaga Prep 7-2 / 27
9. Graham-Kapowsin 7-2 / 19
10. Skyview 7-2 / 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10. Eastlake 8. Skyline 7.
3A
1. Yelm (10) 9-0 / 100
2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 / 89
3. O'Dea 7-1 / 71
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 9-0 / 70
5. Bellevue 7-2 / 65
6. Mt. Spokane 8-1 / 42
7. Ferndale 7-2 / 34
8. Monroe 8-1 / 30
9. Stanwood 8-1 / 20
10. Rainier Beach 6-2 / 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
2A
1. Lynden (10) 9-0 / 100
2. Enumclaw 9-0 / 88
3. W. F. West 7-1 / 70
4. Anacortes 8-1 / 65
5. Tumwater 8-1 / 59
6. North Kitsap 8-1 / 58
7. Othello 8-1 / 45
8. Sedro-Woolley 7-2 / 25
9. Highline 8-1 / 16
10. Washougal 8-1 / 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
1A
1. Royal (3) 7-1 / 84
2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5) 9-0 / 76
3. Nooksack Valley 8-1 / 60
4. Lynden Christian (1) 8-1 / 56
- (tie) Tenino 8-1 / 56
6. Eatonville 7-2 / 47
7. King's 8-1 / 34
8. La Center 8-1 / 33
9. Montesano 7-2 / 25
10. Toppenish 7-2 / 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
2B
1. Napavine (9) 9-0 / 90
2. Okanogan 9-0 / 80
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-1 /70
4. Toledo 7-1 /65
5. River View 8-1 /45
6. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6-2 / 41
7. Columbia (Burbank) 7-2 / 29
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6-3 / 24
9. Raymond 7-2 / 20
10. Liberty (Spangle) 6-2 / 9
- (tie) Coupeville 7-1 / 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale-Klickitat 8.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 8-0 / 80
2. Neah Bay 7-0 / 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 8-0 / 63
4. Mossyrock 9-0 / 49
5. Liberty Christian 8-0 / 39
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.