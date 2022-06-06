WCL: Stacy's 11th inning heroics give Black Bears win in home opener

Fans back for the return of WCL baseball to David Story Field got their money’s worth and then some Monday, as the Black Bears went into extra innings to beat Kamloops on an Ethan Stacy single in the bottom of the 11th to down Kamloops 6-5.

“They came up and they did the job,” skipper Alan Embree said. “I’m proud of the boys. That was a gut-check win.”

It was a gut-check nearly four hours in coming, that included some spectacular defense, an ejection, and a dominant bullpen outing, and ended with Stacy — the LCC infielder rapidly becoming Longview’s favorite Australian — sending the handful of fans that stuck out all 11 innings home happy.

“We just needed to be in a position to be aggressive on the bases,” Embree said. “We knew we could handle that. The running game is one of our strengths, and if you get guys moving and the infield gets moving, we can hit the ball through the hole.”

That’s exactly how the 11th went down. Caden Parker wore a pitch with one out to take first, then beat out a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ben Zeigler to put two men on with Stacy coming up. On the first pitch, Parker swiped third, and a pitch later, Zeigler left for second.

“I took a really bad swing on a slider, so I knew he was going to throw it again,” Stacy said. “That’s all he came at me with. We sent the runner in motion and I wanted to stick it the other way, and luckily the plan fell into place.”

Stacy’s first hit of the day flipped the other way into left field, and soon the Australian was looking at an onrushing mob from the first-base dugout.

Perhaps the gut-check came from how tough a loss this could have been for Cowlitz. Trailing 5-0 at one point, the home team came back in short order, but did so with single-run innings, while leaving the bases loaded four times. On the game, the Black Bears left 19 men on base.

It also took a fortuitous call at the right time. With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the fifth, Sean Mulcare fell in an 0-2 hole, but on a foul tip, home plate umpire Isaac McCallister called for catcher’s interference on Kamloops catcher Noah Or, much to the dismay of NorthPaws’ manager Cole Armstrong. Cowlitz took advantage immediately, with Alec Arnone smacking a two-run double into the corner in right field to cut Kamloops’ lead to 5-4.

One borderline strike call in the next frame, and Armstrong had had enough, creeping in from the coach’s box with choice words until McCallister gave him the heave-ho, at which point the Kamloops skipper spent a penalty kill’s worth of time giving the umps multiple pieces of his mind.

Cowlitz stole the game-tying run two innings later in the seventh, putting Mulcare on the move in a first-and-third situation and bringing Calyn Halvorson home when the throw down was muffed.

Muclare, Arnone, and Brock Bozett all had two-hit days for the Black Bears, who had 11 knocks and drew 12 free passes as a team.

LCC freshman — and Kelso alum — Jase Schueller gave up five runs in a spot start, going 2 ⅔ innings and allowing five hits and five walks. From there, though, the Cowlitz bullpen delivered nearly a full-game shutout, starting with Brandon Wedge, who struggled in his first outing in green and orange last Wednesday against Ridgefield.

“I talked to him before the game and I said, ‘Are you ready to rebound? Because you’re first man up,’ thinking maybe one inning,” Embree said. “And the kid just shoved. I asked him, ‘How many you got?’ and he said, ‘I’ve got 75 pitches, coach.’

Wedge ended up giving the Black Bears 73 pitches, and saw the game through the end of the sixth, retiring 13 of the 15 batters he faced.

“That was huge for him, and it was nice for us to see,” Embree said.

With the game tied going to the eighth, Embree went to Bryden Rodiguez, who walked one but worked around it for a scoreless frame. Skyler Manelski took over in the ninth and tossed a pair of shutout innings, helped greatly by Halvorson, who gunned what would have been the go-ahead runner down from left field for an inning-ending double play in the 10th.

That was just one last defensive highlight, on a reel that started with a Stacy diving stop to keep the NorthPaws off the board all the way back in the second inning and continued with a nifty double play to get out of the eighth.

LCC’s Cole Bertam pitched an easy top of the 11th, and then it was time for the offense to end it.

“For sure, this’ll be a win we build off,” Stacy said. “Just keep going, grinding, score more runs than them.”

Cowlitz will try to live up to that motto Tuesday in the second matchup of its three-game series against Kamloops, at 6:35 p.m. at Story.

