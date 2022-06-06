WCL: Red-hot Oleson leads Black Bears to series win

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Heavy rains turned the final two games of the Black Bears’ first WCL series into a pair of seven-inning affairs Sunday, but a doubleheader split gave Cowlitz the series win over Springfield.

The Drifters won the first game 4-2, before the Black Bears overcame a late deficit to take the second 8-7.

Along the way, first baseman John Oleson wrapped up a frankly absurd opening weekend at the plate. Oleson, who comes to Cowlitz after hitting .362 in 40 games as a freshman at Ventura College, started his Sunday off with a 2-for-3 outing in Game 1, driving the Black Bears’ lone runs of the day home in the seventh inning on a 2-RBI single. After the intermission, he was right back at it, going 4-for-4 in Game 2 with four RBIs and a walk.

Through the weekend, Oleson has a batting average all the way up at .917, going 11-for-12 at the dish.

And after a slow day at the plate in Game 1, the rest of the Black Bears joined in late in the sequel. Trailing 4-3 after five innings, Oleson knocked a pair of runs home in the sixth to give Cowlitz the lead. After the Drifters responded with three runs of their own to make it 7-5, the Black Bears went into manufacturing mode. After a single and a walk, Alec Arnone brought one run home on a single. Another hit brought up Caden Parker, who reached on an error to score another run. And after a pitching change, Oleson got one more crack with the bat and made it 8-7 with his fourth knock of the game.

Both Arnone and Kelso’s Nick Miller had two-hit days, and Brady Majewski went 3-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup.

Jon Mocherman allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk in 4 ⅓ innings of work for Cowlitz in Game 2. Skyler Manelski and Bailey Roberson combined for middle relief to get it to R.A. Long alum Jadon Williamson, who tossed a scoreless seventh to seal the win.

The pitching in Game 1 Sunday ended up being the best of the weekend for Cowlitz, but a lack of run support made it all for naught. Ryan Hardman gave up four runs in four innings, and Raul Herrada put up two shutout frames, but the Drifters kept the Black Bears off the scoreboard for six innings to build up a lead.

Cowlitz is back at home this week for its first series at Story Field; the Black Bears will face Kamloops for their second matchup Tuesday.

