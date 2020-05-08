WCL Postponed: Black Bears looking for light at end of tunnel

In a sea of athletic cancellations there is a small island where a mere postponement offers a brief respite of positivity in an undulating wave of negativity.
On Friday the West Coast League, which has heretofore avoided any drastic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic, officially postponed the start of its season until the beginning of July. That change pushes the schedule back a month from its initial opening date.
“While the existing constraints make it clear that 2020 will not look like a traditional West Coast League season, all of our teams — whether playing this season or not — remain committed to bringing baseball to our loyal fans, both this summer and in 2021,” the WCL said in a joint statement from all 12 ball clubs. “To that end, we look forward to working together as a league, and also with local authorities and stakeholders, toward finding creative solutions for the many challenges our teams face.”
With teams falling every direction those closest to the game still remain optimistic that wood bat college ball will be played in southwest Washington this summer.
“Today’s news, it’s a positive step,” insisted Black Bears manager Grady Tweit, who was set to begin his final season at the helm in just a few weeks. “If we can try to play, it’s always positive, right? That’s what I want to do. We all want to be out on that field. Obviously, we know there are a lot of steps to go with this hopeful news.”
No matter what, it certainly will not look like a normal WCL season. That is the only thing that is certain at this juncture.
Both teams from British Columbia — the Kelowna Falcons and the Victoria HarbourCats — in addition to all of the Oregon teams — the Corvallis Knights, Bend Elks and Portland Pickles — decided to call off their seasons this week. Those moves came on the heels of the Bellingham Bells pulling the plug on their 2020 campaign. Those cancellations leave only the Black Bears, the Ridgefield Raptors, the Wenatchee AppleSox, the Yakima Valley Pippins, Walla Walla Sweets and the Port Angeles Lefties to compete during whatever kind of summer baseball season will remain seven weeks from now.
For now, those seven teams have to figure out how to schedule games outside of the regular division format, which was cut to shreds when nearly half the league bowed out.
Tweit doesn’t know how it will look, but he’s sure it will look like something.
“I don’t know. Does it go back to — I feel like it might be like the old Legion days, barnstorming years,” Tweit said. “I’m excited like everyone else. I’m excited to see what that schedule looks like.”
The Black Bears’ skipper says he’s been in stop-and-start contact with his incoming players, some of whom are still being added to the roster, in order to provide updates about the viability of the 2020 season.
The conversations are start-and-stop because Tweit doesn’t want to send incorrect information and with how quickly the news has changed regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t want to pester the guys with things that may or may not be true. Instead he’s opted to wait until concrete information comes along.
Friday’s update was firm enough that Tweit reached out to the roster and he says guys are definitely ready to come play.
“The difficulty is they’re trying to stay in shape and they want to go right now,” Tweit said. “They want to go. If I told them to be out here tomorrow, they would be. We know that. But we have to protect everyone — the player and everybody else with it. We gotta make sure that we’re giving them the right information.”
One thing the postponement and cancellations threaten to take away is something Tweit isn’t necessarily comfortable acknowledging. Nevertheless, it’s something that’s worth celebrating.
This was supposed to be his final season writing lineup cards for the Black Bears, and the organization was planning on honoring his contributions to the club as much as possible throughout the season.
But those opportunities are going to be quite limited now that the schedule has been cut by a whole month and hopes hanging on the possibility of a truncated season, if any season happens at all.
To that end, Tweit doesn’t mind much.
“This is one thing that is totally out of anybody’s hands,” Tweit said. “This virus has dictated every move that we have to react to right now. I’m not frustrated with it. It’s probably more fitting, actually, because I don’t like that. I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t want it to be about me. I want it to be about the Black Bears and the players.”
