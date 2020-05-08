WCL Postponed: Black Bears looking for light at end of tunnel

The conversations are start-and-stop because Tweit doesn’t want to send incorrect information and with how quickly the news has changed regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t want to pester the guys with things that may or may not be true. Instead he’s opted to wait until concrete information comes along.

Friday’s update was firm enough that Tweit reached out to the roster and he says guys are definitely ready to come play.

“The difficulty is they’re trying to stay in shape and they want to go right now,” Tweit said. “They want to go. If I told them to be out here tomorrow, they would be. We know that. But we have to protect everyone — the player and everybody else with it. We gotta make sure that we’re giving them the right information.”

One thing the postponement and cancellations threaten to take away is something Tweit isn’t necessarily comfortable acknowledging. Nevertheless, it’s something that’s worth celebrating.

This was supposed to be his final season writing lineup cards for the Black Bears, and the organization was planning on honoring his contributions to the club as much as possible throughout the season.