WCL: Knights walk off sweepers over Black Bears

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The third try very nearly was the charm for Cowlitz, but the Black Bears once again had trouble holding a late lead, losing 7-6 to Corvallis in walk-off fashion to seal their second sweep at the hands of the Knights this summer.

Alan Embree emptied his bench in the top of the eighth inning, and all of his moves paid off as Aaron Parker hit a pinch-hit 2-RBI double to cap a four-run frame that brought the Black Bears back from a three-run deficit and gave them a 6-5 lead.

It would only last four batters.

Alex Brady got an out but let a pair of runners on, and Skyler Manelski allowed an RBI single to the first Knight he faced, tying the game up at 6-6. Manelski limited the damage to get out of the eighth tied, and got two quick outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Kiko Romero blasted a solo home run to end it and send the Black Bears back north stinging.

Nick Hovland led the Black Bears’ lineup with a 3-for-3 outing, smacking his second home run of the season in the top of the sixth and preceding Parkers’ big double in the eighth with an RBI single of his own. Jon Oleson added a pair of hits, and Cade McGee went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Cowlitz took the lead in the top of the third when Austin Smith drove home Seth Sweet-Chick to make it 1-0, but Ryan Hardman immediately gave up two runs in the bottom half of the frame to send the hosts in front. Corvallis added to its lead in the fourth, but Hovland’s blast drew the Black Bears back within a run going to the seventh.

That’s when things started to get away. A single and an error of his own ended Hardman’s outing, and the Knights ended up getting two unearned runs — both charged to Hardman — after Brady entered.

The Knights ended up scoring in each of the final three innings, the third time in the past four games that Cowlitz pitching has given up runs in three consecutive frames.

Starting to run out of time to go on a run, Cowlitz (16-22) faces a pivotal home series against Ridgefield this weekend, starting Friday evening at Story Field.