 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
WCL

WCL: Knights post second straight shutout over Black Bears

  • 0
Black Bears stock Corby

Corby the Bear looks for targets at a game at Story Field.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A whole lot of zeroes filled the scoreboard at Goss Stadium on Tuesday, but Corvallis managed to break the trend once, and that was enough to beat the Black Bears 2-0.

The only runs of the day came in the bottom of the second inning, when the Knights strung a hit batter, two singles, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly together to nip Cowlitz starter Cade McGee twice.

Aside from that, McGee had his second good start in a row, going 5 ⅔ innings with four hits allowed and six strikeouts recorded. Andrew Del Biaggio did even better in relief, with the only Knight to reach on him doing so on an error in 2 ⅓ innings of work.

But Corvallis — which boasts a WCL-best 2.60 team ERA — matched Cowlitz’s effort on the hill and then some. Ian Lawson and Neil Feist both gave up two hits, and Nathan DeSchryver allowed one, but the three Knights combined to toss Corvallis’ fifth shutout of the summer.

People are also reading…

It’s the third time the Black Bears have been blanked in 2022, and the second time at the hands of the Knights. Going back to the two teams’ series at Story Field a month ago, Corvallis has held Cowlitz scoreless for 23 straight innings.

The Black Bears put runners on in seven frames but didn’t get a man into scoring position until the ninth, when Brock Bozett hit a one-out single and went to second on a wild pitch. Prior to that, Cowlitz had put runners on with fewer than two outs in five innings, only to have the lead runner cut down on a fielder’s choice four times.

Austin Smith, Calyn Halvorson, John Oleson, and Ben Zeigler all joined Bozett with knocks.

Cowlitz, which has dropped five straight league matchups to Corvallis dating back to last summer, will get another crack at the Knights on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davison leads Celtics past Grizzlies in Summer League play

JD Davison had 28 points and 10 assists, Juhann Begarin added 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 on Thursday for their third straight victory in the NBA Summer League. Davison, the 53rd pick in the draft, made 5 of 6 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points to help Boston (3-1) take a 51-39 lead. Davison finished 9 of 14 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Justin Jackson added 16 points, Brodric Thomas had 13, and Trevion Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ziaire Williams scored 21 points for Memphis (2-2).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News