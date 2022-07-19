WCL: Knights post second straight shutout over Black Bears

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A whole lot of zeroes filled the scoreboard at Goss Stadium on Tuesday, but Corvallis managed to break the trend once, and that was enough to beat the Black Bears 2-0.

The only runs of the day came in the bottom of the second inning, when the Knights strung a hit batter, two singles, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly together to nip Cowlitz starter Cade McGee twice.

Aside from that, McGee had his second good start in a row, going 5 ⅔ innings with four hits allowed and six strikeouts recorded. Andrew Del Biaggio did even better in relief, with the only Knight to reach on him doing so on an error in 2 ⅓ innings of work.

But Corvallis — which boasts a WCL-best 2.60 team ERA — matched Cowlitz’s effort on the hill and then some. Ian Lawson and Neil Feist both gave up two hits, and Nathan DeSchryver allowed one, but the three Knights combined to toss Corvallis’ fifth shutout of the summer.

It’s the third time the Black Bears have been blanked in 2022, and the second time at the hands of the Knights. Going back to the two teams’ series at Story Field a month ago, Corvallis has held Cowlitz scoreless for 23 straight innings.

The Black Bears put runners on in seven frames but didn’t get a man into scoring position until the ninth, when Brock Bozett hit a one-out single and went to second on a wild pitch. Prior to that, Cowlitz had put runners on with fewer than two outs in five innings, only to have the lead runner cut down on a fielder’s choice four times.

Austin Smith, Calyn Halvorson, John Oleson, and Ben Zeigler all joined Bozett with knocks.

Cowlitz, which has dropped five straight league matchups to Corvallis dating back to last summer, will get another crack at the Knights on Wednesday.