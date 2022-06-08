WCL: Black Bears stay hot at the plate, sweep NorthPaws

The early returns are in, and they look pretty darn good for the Black Bears this summer.

Cowlitz wrapped up the sweep in its first home WCL series of the season in dominant fashion Wednesday night at Story Field, thrashing Kamloops 14-4 to stretch its winning streak to four games.

Last year, the Black Bears went the entire summer without sweeping anyone over three games, and cracked double digits in the scoring column five times. This season, it took less than a week to retire an opponent in order, and in that time, they’ve reached 10 runs in three games.

“I’m just impressed with how everyone’s shown up, and the energy we’ve had,” first-year skipper Alan Embree said. “They’re gelling quick.”

This time around, the Cowlitz hitters didn’t even wait to fall into an early hole before revving up.

Instead, Calyn Halvorson broke the deadlock himself in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of another rare night of still wind to crank a shot out of Story Field over the bullpen in left field for the second straight night.

“This is a graveyard,” Embree said. “Any one you get, especially early in the season, good on you, because there’s going to be nights where you’re like, ‘I hit that ball harder’ and it just drops.”

From there, the offense snowballed, with Kamloops supplying a hefty helping hand. Five more runs scored in the inning with the Black Bears putting up one hit — an infield single — and the NorthPaws pitching in three errors, a hit batter, and a balk.

The next inning, Cowlitz added four more runs, sending 10 batters to the plate in back-to-back frames.

“That really got us going,” Nick Miller said. “They say hitting is contagious, and it really was today.

Every Cowlitz starter found their way into the hit column, with Miller leading the way from the bottom with a 3-for-3 evening that included, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Just ahead of him, Alec Arnone had a double and scored three runs, and in the seventh spot, Kase Ogata went 2-for-3; all told the bottom third of the order was 6-for-10 and scored eight of the Black Bears’ 14 runs.

Raul Herrada shoved in his second outing in league play, tossing up four hitless innings in the start. The only baserunner he allowed came in the top of the first on an error. Elsewise, the only thing that stopped the Hope International University hurler was his pitch count in a dominant outing.

“He pitched great,” Embree said. “That’s two outings in a row after a bad one. He just threw strikes.”

R.A. Long and LCC alum Alex Brady came in after the big fourth inning gave Cowlitz the lead, and while he did allow Kamloops’ first hit of the game with two outs in the top of the sixth, he struck out four in two shutout frames of relief.

From there, the bullpen faltered a bit, losing the shutout in the seventh and letting three more runs come home in a long eighth before R.A. Long’s own Jadon Williamson came in for a simple ninth to close things out.

“I thought we lost a little bit of focus from the seventh inning on,” Embree said. “We need to get to where we can be loose and stay focused.”

Cowlitz will get a brief break from WCL action with a home game against a showcase team from the Cascade Collegiate League on Friday, before packing up the bus and heading east for a three-game set in Walla Walla.

