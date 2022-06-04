WCL: Black Bears open regular season with win

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Whatever ailed the Cowlitz pitching staff in a brutal first showing earlier in the week obviously didn’t make the trip across the Columbia with the team, as the Black Bears put together an all-around showing to take their WCL season-opener 11-6 over Springfield.

Running with most of the same starters as their preseason loss to Ridgefield, the Black Bears’ bats stayed hot, jumping out to an 8-1 lead in the first five innings and finishing with eight of their nine in the hit category. The newcomers fit right in the groove, with John Oleson going 5-for-5 in his debut with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Behind Oleson, Calyn Halvorson and Kase Ogata both went 2-for-6, catcher Alec Arnone was 3-for-5.

Meanwhile, Ryan Rembisz started the bounceback effort on the mound, striking out six and allowing just one run on two hits in a four-inning start. He gave the ball to R.A. Long alum Jadon Williamson, who was even better, punching out five in three perfect innings of relief.

The Drifters made a run for it against the back end of the bullpen in the final two innings, plating a pair in the bottom of the eighth, then scoring three more in the ninth before Cowlitz could get the second out of the inning, but Bailey Roberson came in to slam the door and put the Black Bears into the win column.

Cowlitz went back to Hamlin Sports Complex for the second of its three-gamer with Springfield on Saturday, before wrapping up its opening series Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.