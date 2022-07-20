 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
WCL

WCL: Black Bears hammered early at Corvallis

  • 0
Corby Black Bears stock

In this file photo Corby the Bear patrols the stands at Story Field on the campus of Lower Columbia College during a Cowlitz Black Bears game in July 2021.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the first time in 25 innings, the Black Bears scratched a run across against Corvallis.

The good news for Cowlitz just about ended there, though, in a 13-3 loss that drops the Bears down to five games under .500. Corvallis hung crooked numbers on the scoreboard in four straight innings to start the game, hit double-digits in the fourth, and never looked back.

Ryan Rembisz had his toughest start of the season on the mound, allowing eight runs on seven hits and recording just eight outs. Jacob Taggart took over and finally retired the Knights in the bottom of the third, but himself allowed three runs before he could get the second out of the fourth.

When Travis Weise got the Black Bears into the dugout after the fourth inning, Corvallis had already taken three trips through the batting order, and had just begun its fourth.

People are also reading…

By then, the run that Cowlitz scored in the top of the second — when Alec Arone hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Ben Zeigler groundout — seemed more than a bit insignificant. The Black Bears pulled two closer in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded Cade McGee double, but that still left the deficit at nine runs, and the Knights responded in their half of the frame with one more off of Wiese.

PJ Ladesma put in 1 ⅔ shutout innings in his WCL debut, and Bailey Rodriguez tossed a scoreless eighth, but that was too little, too late. Corvallis finished with 13 runs on 16 hits — including two home runs — and drew nine free passes.

Calyn Halvorson went 2-for-5 with the bat for Cowlitz, while Nick Miller went 1-for-1 with a walk. Austin Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk, stretching his WCL hitting streak to eight games.

Cowlitz will try to right the ship and avoid the series sweep to Corvallis back at Goss Stadium on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davison leads Celtics past Grizzlies in Summer League play

JD Davison had 28 points and 10 assists, Juhann Begarin added 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 on Thursday for their third straight victory in the NBA Summer League. Davison, the 53rd pick in the draft, made 5 of 6 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points to help Boston (3-1) take a 51-39 lead. Davison finished 9 of 14 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Justin Jackson added 16 points, Brodric Thomas had 13, and Trevion Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ziaire Williams scored 21 points for Memphis (2-2).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News