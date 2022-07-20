WCL: Black Bears hammered early at Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the first time in 25 innings, the Black Bears scratched a run across against Corvallis.

The good news for Cowlitz just about ended there, though, in a 13-3 loss that drops the Bears down to five games under .500. Corvallis hung crooked numbers on the scoreboard in four straight innings to start the game, hit double-digits in the fourth, and never looked back.

Ryan Rembisz had his toughest start of the season on the mound, allowing eight runs on seven hits and recording just eight outs. Jacob Taggart took over and finally retired the Knights in the bottom of the third, but himself allowed three runs before he could get the second out of the fourth.

When Travis Weise got the Black Bears into the dugout after the fourth inning, Corvallis had already taken three trips through the batting order, and had just begun its fourth.

By then, the run that Cowlitz scored in the top of the second — when Alec Arone hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Ben Zeigler groundout — seemed more than a bit insignificant. The Black Bears pulled two closer in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded Cade McGee double, but that still left the deficit at nine runs, and the Knights responded in their half of the frame with one more off of Wiese.

PJ Ladesma put in 1 ⅔ shutout innings in his WCL debut, and Bailey Rodriguez tossed a scoreless eighth, but that was too little, too late. Corvallis finished with 13 runs on 16 hits — including two home runs — and drew nine free passes.

Calyn Halvorson went 2-for-5 with the bat for Cowlitz, while Nick Miller went 1-for-1 with a walk. Austin Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk, stretching his WCL hitting streak to eight games.

Cowlitz will try to right the ship and avoid the series sweep to Corvallis back at Goss Stadium on Thursday.