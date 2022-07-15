WCL: Black Bears defeat Port Angeles behind Herrada gem

Coming off of a four-day break from WCL play, with a pair of bullpen days in the middle, Alan Embree had a full bullpen to work with in the Black Bears’ series opener against Port Angeles.

He didn’t need it.

Instead, Hope International junior Raul Herrada picked his whole staff up, putting down Cowlitz’s best start in nearly exactly a calendar year to pace the Black Bears to an 11-5 win over the Lefties at Story Field.

“I was feeling really good,” Herrada said. “I felt like every pitch was working, I could throw any pitch for a strike in every count. Being able to stay consistent with that throughout the game was a big factor.”

Herrada — who had been the only Cowlitz starter to work into the seventh inning yet this season — did himself even better, going 7 ⅓ before finally getting pulled to an ovation from the largest crowd of the summer and a line of handshakes in front of the hosts’ dugout.

It was the longest outing at Story Field since Kelly Austin went eight shutout in a win over Yakima Valley, on July 16, 2021.

Austin punched out nine in his gem; Herrada only had one on his line. Instead, he went about his business about as efficiently as possible, leaving the crowd at Story Field with a longer wait before the anticipated Cort Carpenter concert began.

All nine Port Angeles starters saw a first-pitch strike in their first at-bat, and Herrada finished with 18 first-pitch strikes in 26 batters. Five Lefties put the first ball they saw in play; four got out and the fifth should’ve but reached on an error.

Nearly half — 12 of 26 — of Herrada’s at-bats pitched lasted three pitches or fewer.

“He was just efficient,” Embree said. “He had a better breaking ball today than he’s had. Those balls that he’d leave up in 0-2 counts, he didn’t today. He was sharper, the ball was down.”

The lone Lefty top reach base in the first three innings did so on an error. Port Angeles managed its first hit when B.Y. Choi led the fourth off with a single, but Herrada immediately rolled a double play to wipe him off.

Instead of allowing more and more hard contact his second time through the order — as has been his sticky point this summer — Herrada kept going in his next nine at-bats, and even went deep into his third pass before finally allowing a run on a pair of doubles to end his outing in the eighth.

“He didn’t get off of his plan,” Parker said. “Usually later in the game, it’s easy for pitchers to leave stuff up, and he didn’t do that. He did a really good job of composing himself, staying one pitch at a time, and continuing to attack.”

Herrada also had the benefit of immediate run support. Coming into the day, Port Angeles’ John Pfeffer boasted the second-best ERA in the WCL, with six runs allowed in his first six starts. Friday, it took Cowlitz eight batters to match that total.

Austin Smith led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, Calyn Halvorson singled, and Sam Canton reached on an error to load the bases. After a strikeout got Pfeffer a double play away from escaping the jam, Parker stepped up and cranked a bomb out of Story Field, clearing the bases in grand style with his third home run of the season.

“I knew he had a good fastball, and I know in his go-to counts he likes to throw the fastball,” Parker said. “It was a 1-1 count, I was (sitting) on the fastball, and I got lucky.”

Three batters later, Brock Bozett went to a similar place to make it 6-0 on a two-run homer.

Pfeffer ended up allowing seven runs — four earned — in four innings. Then, Cowlitz jumped on the Port Angeles bullpen in much the same way, scoring three in the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

Parker led the way with a 3-for-4 night, while Smith went 2-for-4. Nick Hovland was a perfect 1-for-1 with three free passes, drawing two walks and taking a pitch off the torso. Calyn Halvorson hit a 2-RBI double to give him 32 runs batted in this summer, second in the league.

“I think the boys just got aggressive,” Embree said. “They were aggressive at the plate, and when we’re aggressive at the plate, we score a lot of runs. When we’re passive, we have to work to get there.”

That gave Herrada more than enough to work with, though with Embree planning on capping him at 80 pitches, his night had to end three batters into the eighth, in an 11-1 ballgame.

“He did a great job,” Embree said. “Hell, I would’ve let him go a full game, but this late in the season you don’t want him throwing that much.”

The last Black Bear to throw a complete game shutout remains Damon Jones, who did so in 2016 against Wenatchee.

Bailey Roberson — Herrada’s teammate at Hope International — didn’t let the runner he inherited in the top of the eighth score, though he did allow four runs in the ninth.

Still, the night means Cowlitz can go for the series win — something it hasn’t earned in its past eight three-game sets — with nearly a full bullpen to work with. Game 2 of the series will be Saturday, at 6:35 p.m.

“It lets you set up your pitching for the series,” Embree said. “Now we’ve got a full complement of arms down there to give us a chance to win both these next games."