WCL: Black Bears come back again, break out offense to down Kamloops

For anyone who couldn’t make it to Story Field for Opening Night on Monday, the Black Bears were kind enough to follow it up Tuesday with a slimmed-down, stress-free version of their first performance, beating Kamloops 12-6 to take their first home series of the season.

Because don’t let the wider margin of victory or lack of extra innings fool you; this was the same game.

Just like Monday, Cowlitz trailed early before kick-starting its offense to come back. Tuesday, the NorthPaws led 3-1 after two innings and 6-1 after six and a half, but this time once the bats switched on, the switch stayed on, with the hosts dropping a six-spot in the sixth to take the lead and adding insurance in each of their following two trips to the plate.

“I think it takes a couple of minutes for guys to get in the flow, and once they get going they put together good at-bats,” head coach Alan Embree said. “That first at-bat, we have a long time between BP and that… But when we get going, we get going.”

Five games into the young summer, and the Black Bears have already come from behind for three of their four wins.

Like Monday, the offense started with small ball and speed. Cowlitz got on the board with a single, a stolen base, and two groundouts. In the third, the Black Bears turned two singles, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI, then tied the game up on a wild pitch that didn’t squirt away from the catcher by much.

Trailing again in the sixth, Louie Albrecht brought a run in on an RBI triple. After Caden Parker drew a walk, Embree put him in motion, pulling the middle infielders up the middle and giving Ben Zeigler a wide open hole in the right side to chop an RBI single through. A pitch later in another corners situation, Zeigler ran in Kamloops’ lefty Rory Lampe’s face, and the southpaw fired a curveball into Ethan Stacy.

“We’re built to be aggressive on the bases, and we’re continuing to do that,” Embree said. Hopefully it opens up spots and guys can keep doing what they’re doing.”

After John Oleson tied the game with a groundout, Cowlitz got something new, when Calyn Halvorson hammered a majestic home run out of Story Field, over the bullpen in left for a three-run shot to put the hosts ahead 9-6.

That was just a piece of a Tuesday power surge for Cowlitz. The Black Bears racked up five extra-base hits after compiling just eight in their first four games, all of which came in their final three frames at the plate.

Albrecht went 2-for-3 at the dish, adding a double in the seventh that went to the same exact spot as his triple — the other way into the right-field corner.

“Louie did a great job behind the dish, and had a couple good at-bats,” Embree said. “He did well for us today, managed the team well. I was proud of him.”

Kelso alum Nick Miller came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh and put a ball into the same spot down the right field line to score Albrecht. An inning later, newcomer Sam Canton found it too for an RBI double, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it into Cowlitz’s third triple of the night.

On the mound, Andrew Del Biaggio went twice through the Kamloops order, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings. LCC’s Michael Schwarz made his Black Bears debut in relief, getting tagged for a pair of long home runs in 2 ⅓ innings.

And just like Monday’s game, the Cowlitz bullpen got better as the game wore on. Jacob Taggart gave up a pair of hits in two scoreless innings, and Bailey Roberson allowed a hit but tossed a 1-2-3 ninth with the help of a pickoff.

“We’re learning our guys,” Embree said.

Cowlitz will go for its first sweep of the summer Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., back at Story Field.

