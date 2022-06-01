WCL Baseball: Black Bears fall in 'spring training' non-league opener

RIDGEFIELD — The WCL season began anew Wednesday in Cowlitz County, and yet at the same time it didn’t, and in the end the Black Bears were probably happy to be stuck in that middle ground, dropping their first game 21-7 to Ridgefield.

Officially, the game counted as a non-league contest, and won’t count to WCL records, though it does count in the Raptors’ favor for the second annual Columbia River Cup, which the Black Bears will try to defend this season.

But with plenty of players still in flux and transit to the area, and most of them just coming off of exhausting postseason runs for their respective schools, first-year skipper Alan Embree likened it more to a preseason matchup than anything else.

“This was more of a spring training feel-out, to see what you’ve got,” he said. “Now I know and I can kind of take control of the situation.”

What Embree had today ended up being a roster that featured one bench player and a similarly sparse bullpen, which became finalized for the day just a couple hours before first pitch. The Black Bears are due to receive a heavy wave of reinforcements — both in the field and in the bullpen before they open the summer for real in Springfield on Friday.

“I was not going to let the boys overextend themselves,” Embree said. “We had a bunch of guys who couldn’t throw today, so we made do with what we had.”

With the wind blowing out hard all evening long, what Cowlitz did have struggled to find a groove on the hill. The Raptors put up runs in each of the first seven innings, including four in the second, three in the third and fifth, and an eight-spot in the sixth, against five Black Bear pitchers. Ridgefield recorded 24 outs in its eight offensive frames, while reaching base 28 times on 22 hits — including three homers — four walks, and two hit batters.

“We’ve got to stay ahead in the count and not be in the hitters’ counts, it’s pretty simple,” Embree said. “So when we get guys out there, establish a first-pitch strike mentality, out in three pitches or less, we’ll be successful.”

Bailey Roberson had the best outing on the hill for Cowlitz, inheriting a mess in the sixth inning but getting out of it without any more damage, then tossing the seventh and eighth. The Hope International University hurler gave up one run in the seventh, but his clean eighth was the only scoreless frame for Cowlitz all evening long, and despite going the longest of the Black Bears’ five pitchers in terms of outs, he threw the second-fewest pitches.

Cowlitz took an early lead on a Calyn Halvorson two-run home run in the top of the first, and made it 3-1 in the second, but soon the Raptors took the lead in the bottom of that frame and never looked back. When the Black Bears next cracked the scoreboard in the fifth with an Alec Arnone RBI single and a Sean Mulcare three-run bomb, that only cut the lead to two runs, and Ridgefield responded by scoring 12 unanswered in the final three frames.

“I was happy with the way we played defense and they swung the bats,” Embree said. “That’s an encouraging sign. If we get the pitching side going, it should be fun.”

New familiar faces

Perhaps the best showing of the day in a green and orange uniform came from a local face new to both those colors. Nick Miller, the Kelso alum who just wrapped up his first season at LCC, started his Black Bears career off with a solid day at the plate and the hot corner.

Miller began his evening in the second inning, following a Kase Ogata triple with an RBI single the other way. From there, he logged a pair of doubles to finish 3-for-4.

“He was just solid. Good plate appearances, solid defense,” Embree said. “Anytime you can get a local to do something around, it brings a little bit of excitement.”

He’s one of a handful of local products on the Black Bears’ roster, which sees a significant increase in such this summer.

Wednesday, Miller was joined on the left side of the infield by fellow Red Devil Ethan Stacy. Matthew Schwarz is also set to return in the infield, and he brings his brother Michael, who will work into the pitching staff after wrapping up his first spring at Story Field. Also in that staff will be R.A. Long’s own — and current LCC pitcher — Jadon Williamson.

That’s five current Red Devils on the roster, and there’s one former one, with R.A. Long alum and former Red Devil and D-I pitcher Alex Brady also listed.

Notably not on the roster anymore is Toutle Lake’s Jackson Cox, who had to take himself off the team due to increased draft interest.

Also representing the area Wednesday, Rainier alum and LCC hurler Brayden Marcum made his WCL debut for Ridgefield, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

