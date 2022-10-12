 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Volleyball

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Castle Rock volleyball stock

The Castle Rock volleyball team celebrates a quick save from Kynsi Bayes on Tuesday, October 11, in Castle Rock.

 Katelyn Metzger

3A

1, Bellevue. 2, Mead. 3, Mount Spokane. 4, Lakeside. 5, North Thurston. 6, Ballard. 7, Lake Washington. 8, (tie) Mercer Island and Snohomish. 10, (tie) Peninsula and Ridgeline.

Others: Ferndale, Garfield, Ingraham, Kelso, Kentlake, Liberty, Lynnwood, Meadowdale.

2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, Burlington-Edison. 4, Enumclaw. 5, Selah. 6, Ridgefield. 7, (tie) Ellensburg and White River. 9, North Kitsap. 10, Archbishop Murphy.

Others: Ephrata.

1A

1, Chelan. 2, Freeman. 3, Annie Wright. 4, La Center. 5, College Place. 6, Castle Rock. 7, Omak. 8, Lynden Christian. 9, Meridian. 10, (tie) Eastside Prep and La Salle.

Others: Cascade Christian, Charles Wright, Connell, Hoquiam, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls), Seattle Christian.

2B

1, Kalama. 2, La Conner. 3, Manson. 4, Goldendale. 5, Colfax. 6, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 7, Tri-Cities Prep. 8, Coupeville. 9, (tie) Adna and Brewster.

Others: Granger, Liberty, Okanogan, Raymond, River View, Upper Columbia.

1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 5, Mary Walker. 6, Pomeroy. 7, Mount Vernon Christian. 8, (tie) Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Darrington. 10, Wilbur-Creston-Keller.

Others: Darrington, Neah Bay, Northport, Odessa.

