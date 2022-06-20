War of the Border: Holden shines brightest as RAL, MM and Kelso bring region's best to town

The War of the Border basketball tournament returned in exciting fashion over the weekend, with 46 teams from Washington and Oregon duking it out across Cowlitz County.

While Oregon might have won the battle with an overall record of 51-47, a familiar face left the biggest mark on the tournament.

R.A. Long star guard Cavin Holden put on a dazzling offensive display, breaking records in the 28th edition of the War of the Border as he moves on from a junior campaign that saw him help lead the Jacks to the state semifinals. Now heading into his senior campaign, Holden’s already massive role on the R.A. Long offense is only getting bigger with three of RAL’s top four scorers walking across the stage at graduation last weekend.

“Different team, he has to change his game a little bit, but the thing about him is it’s crazy how he scores like he does, it just kind of comes easy,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

Holden made it look more than easy over the weekend. After dropping 33 points in an 82-52 win over Roseburg (Ore.), Holden broke the tournament’s single-game scoring record with 58 points in a 90-58 win over Sentinel on Saturday in which he nailed 11 shots from beyond the arc.

“It feels really good actually,” Holden said. “Trying to get my name out there a little bit and knowing that a couple NBA players played in this and I beat their record.”

Holden bested the previous record of 50 posted by Gig Harbor’s Mathias Ward in 2011.

The record-setting game wasn’t the end to Holden’s scoring extravaganza as he tallied 41 points in a 98-46 win over Milwaukie (Ore.) where he was pulled with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Holden also broke the record for most points scored in the tournament, besting former Mark Morris standout and current Tumwater head coach Josh Wilson’s record of 139. And of course, he made the most 3-pointers for a single tournament as well, proving that even after an All-State campaign, Holden is still working on his craft.

“Not just physically, but mentally I’m getting a lot stronger,” he said.

As for the Jacks as a whole, they would go on to beat Sheldon (Ore.) 63-43 in Saturday’s night cap before falling to Prosser (Wash.) 59-58 on a last-second putback in their lone game on Sunday.

“That was a game we should have won,” Key said. “At the end of the day we were the better team…We turned the ball over three or four times in a row, gave up five points in a minute and we were up 58-53 and we missed six layups for the game.”

The War of the Border serves as the perfect mid-offseason litmus test for teams to see what they have for the upcoming season. The Jacks have a lot to benefit from in that regard as they try to replace key players in Aaron Ofstun, Jamond Harris II and Stephen Rooklidge. With spots to be filled, a few sophomores made names for themselves in the war between the states.

“Payton Thill played really well for us this weekend. I think all of our younger guys played better,” Key said. “(TraMayne) Jenkins played really well for us this weekend.”

Lonnie Brown Jr., who hit some clutch shots in RAL’s playoff run last season, also saw success with his smooth shooting stroke and incoming freshman Landon Irwin saw time on the floor at the border, averaging about five points per game for the weekend.

“The thing about us is we’ve got a lot of depth and that’s what’s going to make us tough,” Key said. “We’re deeper this year than we were last year.”

To help replicate next year’s success, Holden knows it’s going to take more than just chemistry on the floor with some added team bonding.

“Not just on the court, a lot off the court too…It’s not just going to take a basketball season, it’s going to take from here to basketball season,” he said.

Monarchs go 1-4 over weekend

Playing without a couple starters, a Mark Morris squad that once again will have to deal with being on the shorter side of things had a tough time, dropping four of its five games.

"We’re shy some guys, but it just gives other guys opportunities," coach Bill Bakamus said. "That’s what summer is; if someone can’t be there, that’s an opportunity for somebody, and the kids need to be aware of that and take advantage of it."

The Monarchs' lone win came Saturday morning against Gladstone (Ore.), a 90-76 victory. Prior to that, they lost 51-47 in overtime to Grants Pass (Ore.) in one of the closest matchups the tournament saw.

The Monarchs finished off Saturday with a 77-72 loss to South Eugene (Ore.) and a 60-56 defeat at the ands of Silverton (Ore.).

Sunday morning, the Monarchs played 4A Union in an all-Washington matchup. The game was close for a half but the Titans hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull away in a 74-59 final. Kobe Parlin and Malakai Gray both scored 13 points to share the team lead, with Carson Bogner adding 10.

Union's post duo of 6-4 Yannis Fassillos and 6-6 Evan Manville both put up 25 points, dominating down low.

"It’s not like we’re really small, we just don’t have long length and we don’t have a dominant interior player," coach Bill Bakamus said. "But I think collectively, we can continue to improve and be tough as a team and take it from there."

Hilanders find positives after winless weekend

Kelso was missing a few key pieces and had a short bench for much of the weekend, but the Hilanders are viewing their battles in the Border games as a positive way to cap a productive month of summer ball.

“I think overall in the month of June we’re really excited about the pieces that we have that are playing,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “And playing multiple sports and still finding ways to get to all of it — just impressed with our kids’ attitude and willingness to do all of those things.”

Kelso fell to Barlow (Ore.) 83-50 on Friday night before losing to Roseburg, 76-58, and Lakeridge (Ore.), 65-51 on Saturday and capped the weekend with a 76-61 loss to Westview (Ore.) on Sunday.

“It’s kind of like starting over,” Kinch said. “It’s the first time in three years that we’ve done this (tournament), so it’s kind of been a learning curve, but I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made.”

Towering center Payton Stewart drew the attention of opponents by way of double teams for most of the weekend, something he can expect this winter and something the Hilanders need to be ready for.

“We’ve got to be able to find ways to get him touches and try to remove as many double teams as we can,” Kinch said. “We’ve got to be able to work on, when he is doubled, how to get out of that.”

Senior-to-be Michael Henderson missed the tournament with an injury and likely could’ve taken some attention off of Stewart as the guard has had a strong offseason.

“He’s really asserted himself as a guy that we think can really help us in the winter, which is important,” Kinch said.

Hayden Yore, a returner with varsity experience, was also absent from the tournament, forcing the Hilanders to look deeper to their bench to fill out the roster, with Gunnar Burt, Dawson Green and Kai Chaney also making an impact.

Naiser Lukas is another returner that will see his role increase in the winter and showed some promising signs on offense, capping Kelso’s weekend with a 23-point outing against Westview.

“He played some varsity minutes, but now is really an important piece to what we’re doing and he had a really good weekend,” Kinch said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0