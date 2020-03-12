Waive it Off: NWAC Championships Canceled Last-Minute

The men’s tournament, which was supposed to begin last weekend in Everett, was also postponed indefinitely at that time.

On Monday, though, the NWAC announced that the tournaments would be relocated and resumed. The women’s tournament was moved to Linn-Benton while the men would play at Clackamas College with both tournaments set to resume on Thursday. That plan dictated that the Final-Four portion of both tournaments would be played at Clackamas.

However, after 8 p.m. on the night before the tournament was set to restart, the NWAC sent out a press release and began calling schools in order to announce that fans would no longer be allowed at the tournaments as a measure of precaution. According to Tracy Swisher, sports information directors for the NWAC, only team members, coaches and four-year coaches, game management staff (including referees), administrators and media would have been allowed to attend.

“Oregon is setting a 250 person max just like Washington is So we wanted to make sure that teams wouldn’t drop out on us,” explained Swisher in a phone conversation on Thursday morning. “That’s what we heard from the Governor last night. We were just trying to be proactive.”