Waive it Off: NWAC Championships Canceled Last-Minute

First the tournament was on. Then it was off indefinitely.
That was last week.
Then it was back on again just in different locations. Then word came down last minute that fans wouldn’t be allowed.
That was early this week.
And then, finally, the NWAC Basketball Championship tournaments were canceled entirely just hours before the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team was set to play Peninsula in their first round matchup.
Operating with an abundance of caution in relation to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the NWAC brought both the men’s and women’s championship basketball tournaments to a halt around noon on Thursday even after play had already resumed for several teams in the previously delayed tournaments.
“I just feel terrible for Mickey Polis and our team because we had a legitimate shot to win it,” said Lower Columbia College athletic Director, Kirk Roland, on Thursday afternoon. “They are a hard working team and I’m just heart-broken for them.”
The women’s portion of the tournament was originally slated to take place last Thursday and Friday at Everett Community College but was suspended indefinitely after the campus was closed in response to fears related to COVID-19. That postponement came in the immediate aftermath of a three point loss by the Lower Columbia women’s team to North Idaho on the game’s opening day.
The men’s tournament, which was supposed to begin last weekend in Everett, was also postponed indefinitely at that time.
On Monday, though, the NWAC announced that the tournaments would be relocated and resumed. The women’s tournament was moved to Linn-Benton while the men would play at Clackamas College with both tournaments set to resume on Thursday. That plan dictated that the Final-Four portion of both tournaments would be played at Clackamas.
However, after 8 p.m. on the night before the tournament was set to restart, the NWAC sent out a press release and began calling schools in order to announce that fans would no longer be allowed at the tournaments as a measure of precaution. According to Tracy Swisher, sports information directors for the NWAC, only team members, coaches and four-year coaches, game management staff (including referees), administrators and media would have been allowed to attend.
“Oregon is setting a 250 person max just like Washington is So we wanted to make sure that teams wouldn’t drop out on us,” explained Swisher in a phone conversation on Thursday morning. “That’s what we heard from the Governor last night. We were just trying to be proactive.”
Even with those steps in place, by Thursday morning both Lane Community College and North Idaho had informed the NWAC that they would not be allowing their women’s basketball teams to continue playing in the tournament.
By midday on Thursday even those last-ditch efforts ultimately proved to be futile when the NWAC put the kibosh on their championship basketball tournaments without equivocation. An email to media members by Swisher at 12:05 p.m. noted the immediate cancellation and the impending press release.
“With much disappointment, in conjunction with both the Linn Benton Community College and Clackamas Community College administrative teams, it has been decided to cancel the NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament,” read the final press release from the NWAC. “We have made many efforts to continue the tournament but in the interest of public health the tournament has been cancelled.”
Before the tournament ended for good the men from Spokane Falls were able to dispatch Chemeketa 97-89, and the men from South Puget Sound defeated Shoreline 86-82. The 53-50 loss by the Lower Columbia team to North Idaho last Thursday wound up being the final game played in the women’s tournament.
“We want to acknowledge the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, and volunteers throughout the season, and especially during the past week,” read the cancellation press release from the NWAC.
While Roland was disappointed to see the tournament come to an end prematurely he also lauded the efforts of those who worked to find an alternative to an outright cancellation.
“I give a lot of credit to Linn-Benton and Clackamas for being willing to go there,” Roladn said. “I know a lot of people have perfect 20-20 vision hindsight but the NWAC made a great effort to make it happen.”
With so much uncertainty in the air on Thursday the Red Devils athletic director was reluctant to speculate about what the future might hold for students and athletes at Lower Columbia and other NWAC schools.
“Of course we’re sort of in a trickle down world,” Roland explained. “Obviously with the NCAA canceling the College World Weires and all that there is certainly a potential for some sort of impact on spring sports.”
As of press time the Lower Columbia softball team was set to host Southwest Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Likewise, the Red Devils’ baseball team was slated to play at Umpqua on Friday at 6 p.m. and then again on Saturday for a double header beginning at noon but Umpqua canceled the games Thursday afternoon.
The Daily News will continue to provide updates on the evolving sports landscape in light of COVID-19 as they become available.