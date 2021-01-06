 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vikings miss another week as Hornets test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
alert

Vikings miss another week as Hornets test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
LCC Men Hoops

Green River College guard Alex Sommerfield, right, attempts to block a dunk by Lower Columbia College forward Samaad Hector during the first half of the a game at Myklebust Gymnasium on Jan. 9, 2019. Hector now plays for Sacramento State.

 Courtney Talak, The Daily News

For the second straight week, the Portland State men’s basketball team won’t be taking the court because of positive COVID-19 tests within its opponents’ program.

In a press release, the Vikings announced that both of their games this week against Sacramento State will be canceled “due to COVID-10 testing protocols within Sacramento State’s program.”

The teams were scheduled to play in Sacramento on Thursday before coming to Portland for a Saturday matchup. Former LCC star Samaad Hector now plays for the Hornets.

Last week, PSU’s two-game road trip against Eastern Washington was canceled when the Eagles had positive COVID-19 tests come back.

Portland State last took the court on Dec. 22 against Oregon State. In the six weeks since their season was originally supposed to start, the Vikings have played six games and had more seven canceled.

Under the Big Sky Conference’s current system, this week’s games, like last week’s, will not be rescheduled at a later date.

Portland State will try to get back to playing games next week, with a two-game road set in Bozeman against Montana State on Jan. 14 and 16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huskies add transfer QB
Sports

Huskies add transfer QB

It turns out that there will be an old face in the UW quarterback room in 2021. And a very well-traveled one at that.

Introducing the new kid in town
Sports

Introducing the new kid in town

As I wrapped up my career as a student journalist back in April, I went to John Donovan’s first press conference after getting hired by UW. (L…

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: January 5th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News