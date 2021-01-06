Vikings miss another week as Hornets test positive for COVID-19

For the second straight week, the Portland State men’s basketball team won’t be taking the court because of positive COVID-19 tests within its opponents’ program.

In a press release, the Vikings announced that both of their games this week against Sacramento State will be canceled “due to COVID-10 testing protocols within Sacramento State’s program.”

The teams were scheduled to play in Sacramento on Thursday before coming to Portland for a Saturday matchup. Former LCC star Samaad Hector now plays for the Hornets.

Last week, PSU’s two-game road trip against Eastern Washington was canceled when the Eagles had positive COVID-19 tests come back.

Portland State last took the court on Dec. 22 against Oregon State. In the six weeks since their season was originally supposed to start, the Vikings have played six games and had more seven canceled.

Under the Big Sky Conference’s current system, this week’s games, like last week’s, will not be rescheduled at a later date.

Portland State will try to get back to playing games next week, with a two-game road set in Bozeman against Montana State on Jan. 14 and 16.

