Verlander shuts down Mariners, Astros win 3-1

SEATTLE — Pitchers are usually in the twilight of their careers by the time they hit 39 years old, if they even make it that far. But Justin Verlander proved that age can be just a number with a dominant performance as the Astros beat the Mariners 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s loss broke the 14-game win streak and Saturday’s loss snaps the Mariners’ streak of winning seven consecutive series.

“We haven’t lost a series in a while, we’ve played so well and getting all of those big hits in those big moments just hasn’t happened the last couple of nights,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

The Mariners rarely got an opportunity for one of those big hits early on as Verlander showed why he’ll be immortalized in Cooperstown after his career ends.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do much at all against Verlander, he was on top of his game,” Servais said. “That’s why he’s having the season he’s having.”

J.P. Crawford led off the game with a single in the home half of the first, then Adam Frazier legged out an infield single in the second, but then Verlander zoned in.

He retired the next fifteen Mariners in order until Carlos Santana caught hold of a curveball and blasted it to right-center for a solo shot to give the Mariners their lone run of the game. Whereas plenty of hitters have struggled in their career against Verlander, Santana has been the rare exception solo homer was Santana’s ninth in his career against Verlander in 80 at-bats.

Servais knew about his success, and Santana answered his call.

“I said Carlos I need one more, give me number nine, and he said ‘You’ve got it.,” the Mariners’ skipper said.

Santana’s seventh inning homer sparked the best chance the Mariners had to take the lead trailing 2-1. Eugenio Suarez walked, then Adam Frazier singled him to third to put the tying run 90 feet from home with one out. After a Frazier steal moved the go-ahead run to second and Cal Raleigh struck out, Kyle Lewis came on to pinch hit and worked a walk after falling behind in the count to set up Sam Haggerty with the bases loaded.

Then Verlander showed his stuff again, pumping high heat that the Haggerty couldn’t catch up to. Verlander tossed five pitches clocked at 99 miles-per-hour in the seventh inning. For a 39-year-old coming off Tommy John surgery, it was enough to even make Servais grin with respect when talking about him after the game.

“It doesn’t get any more difficult in our league to hit what he was throwing up there today,” Servais said. “The ability to locate the fastball at the top of the zone the way he did today — he did not miss, all day.”

It was the second time in as many days that the Mariners had the bases-loaded and needed a clutch hit, but they couldn’t find a way to get the ball into space. The Mariner faithful, who showed up in large numbers once again, were on their feet waiting to erupt in both instances, but they never got the chance. It felt as if T-Mobile Park had to hold in a sneeze once the Astros got out of the bases-loaded jam.

The Mariners shelled Verlander for six earned runs with four homers in his last start in Seattle on May 27, but they might as well have been facing a different guy in the same jersey.

“He’s a Hall of Famer, he made adjustments, there’s no doubt about it,” Servais said.

Verlander finished with a final line of one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings to improve to 13-3, further cementing himself as a Cy Young candidate.

On a more positive note, Servais was pleased with the start he got from Logan Gilbert, claiming it was his best outing in his last four or five starts and crediting the break for helping him reset and refresh. Servais also liked that Gilbert established his curveball early on, resulting in a number of swings and misses as he surrendered two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Gilbert himself said he felt better after the break, and even admitted to taking the advice of his teammates and taking a couple days off from his normal routine.

“I think it’s always nice just to break it up in the middle of the season,” Gilbert said, although he admitted he was “antsy” to get back on the hill.

But as a pitcher himself, Gilbert too had to give Verlander his credit where it was due.

“It’s incredible, his whole season this fare has been fun to watch,” he said.

Every pitcher knows and fears the words “Tommy John” but what Verlander’s done since his surgery is impressing everyone.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know how he’s doing it.”

Gilbert still took the loss however, surrendering his runs on a pair of mistake pitches that turned into doubles for Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel, and dropped to 10-4 on the year.

Robbie Ray takes the mound for Seattle on Sunday as the Mariners hope to avoid a sweep in their first series back from the All-Star break.

Still no Julio

After Julio Rodriguez was announced as a late scratch from Friday night’s game, the Mariners’ rookie All-Star took Saturday off as well to continue to recover from a sore left wrist after jamming it against Texas before the break.