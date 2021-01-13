UW WR Jones enters transfer portal

The roster changes for UW football kept coming Wednesday. This time, it was a bit of a surprise announcement, as junior wideout Ty Jones announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, ending his time on Montlake.

“This definitely won’t be the last time I’m in Seattle but for now this is the right decision for me,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Thanks again Husky Nation!”

Jones, who missed all but the final two games of the 2019 season with a hand injury, was set to be a redshirt senior in 2021. Because of the blanket eligibility waiver granted for 2020 due to COVID-19, he has two seasons of eligibility left.

He’s the second UW wideout to transfer this offseason, after Jordan Chin.

A four-star recruit out of Provo, Utah, Jones played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2017. As a sophomore, he led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns. This past season, he finished second among UW wideouts with 140 receiving yards.

For now, Jones is the only UW starter on offense from 2020 who won’t be back in 2021. The Huskies are set to return seven scholarship wideouts: Puka Nacua, Terrell Bynum, Marquis Spiker, Auston Osborne, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Sawyer Racanelli, who didn’t see the field in his true freshman season. They will also add four-star commit Jabez Tinae, who played with Sam Huard at Kennedy Catholic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.