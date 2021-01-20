UW WBB still out with COVID-19, has to cancel Oregon State game

The Washington athletic department announced that the UW women’s basketball team will have to miss its fifth straight game due to COVID-19 complications, officially postponing the Huskies’ Friday matchup at Oregon State on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dawgs last took the court on Jan. 3 against Utah. After that matchup they had their game against Arizona State postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the ASU program, followed by an outbreak of their own that is now stretching into its third week.

Washington is currently slated to play Oregon on Sunday and the fact that the matchup with the Ducks is still currently on the schedule could be a cause for optimism. Last week, the UW athletic department announced the postponements of both of the Huskies games against UCLA and USC at the same time.

It’s the second time this season that the Huskies and Beavers have had to call off a game. Oregon State was supposed to come to Seattle on Dec. 21, 2020, but COVID-19 cases inside the Beaver program forced that game to be postponed and sent UW into the winter break early.

In the month since that postponement the Huskies have played a grand total of two games.

Washington’s slate next week — assuming UW can put a lid on its own COVID issues — is already altered as well, after Cal called off its next two weeks of games this past Sunday.

