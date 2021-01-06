UW WBB has positive COVID-19 tests, Friday game against Arizona postponed

Now it’s the Washington women’s basketball team’s turn to deal with COVID-19.

A day after the Huskies had their impending Sunday matchup against Arizona State postponed indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests in the ASU program, the UW athletic department released a statement announcing that the Dawgs had positive cases themselves.

As a result, Washington’s first game of the week against Arizona, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

It’s the first time this season that the Huskies have had to postpone a game due to positive COVID-19 tests within their own program.

In the statement from UW, the outlook as to if, or when, the game might be made up was word-for-word identical to the prognosis in yesterday’s announcement regarding the ASU game: “The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.”

It’s starting to look like it won’t be feasible to make up every postponed game, though. The Huskies would already have to make up three games — their matchup two weeks ago against Oregon State was postponed as well — and the Pac-12 only left a four-day gap between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the conference tournament to make games up.

For right now, the next games on Washington’s schedule are a road trip to Southern California next week. The Huskies are slated to take on No. 9 UCLA at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, and play USC on Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

