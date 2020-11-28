UW overcomes 21-0 deficit to sink Utes in largest comeback in three decades

The first punch back at UW was bound to come at some point this season, after two wins against teams picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12 in 2020. It landed squarely Saturday night courtesy of the Utah Utes in the form of a 21-0 deficit at the half.
“They landed a lot of blows, and that’s what I told the team at halftime,” Jimmy Lake said after the game. “I said ‘Hey, Utah just landed some left hooks, some right hooks, some body blows, and we took them. Now we need to come out in the second half, and we need to start throwing our punches.’”
And then the Huskies punched back.
The offense came out of the locker room with a six-play, 72-yard drive that ended in the end zone. Then the defense came up with a takeaway. And from there, the whole enterprise was rolling, ending with a Dylan Morris 16-yard touchdown to Cade Otton to seal a 24-21 UW win that Husky fans will be talking about for a long time.
Washington outgained Utah 240-138 in the second half. Morris went 13-for-20 in the half with a pair of touchdowns — both to Otton.
At the same time, the UW defense went from allowing three touchdowns in the first half to shutting the Utes out and logging four takeaways. Three of those forced turnovers gave the offense the ball back to power the comeback, and one final interception by Trent McDuffie put the icing on Washington’s largest comeback since 1989.
“It was perfect,” senior nickelback Elijah Molden said. “We kept on saying to each other, ‘We’re really going to do this, we’re really going to do this.’”
Morris finished 23-for-28 on the night for 272 yards. Otton led the receivers once again, one-upping his career-high performance last week with an eight-catch, 108-yard game.
“If there’s a better tight end in the country, I’d like to see him,” Lake said.
His last catch is the one most people will remember.
Washington scored on each of its first three second-half possessions to cut Utah’s lead to 21-17, but couldn’t quite get over the hump to take the lead for almost all of the fourth quarter. Finally, the Huskies got the ball back at their own 12-yard line with 4:31 remaining in regulation.
It started with a short pitch to Sean McGrew, before a sweep to Terrell Bynum got the rest of the yardage needed for a first down. Those were two of the more successful run plays of the night for the Huskies, who couldn’t manage much against Utah’s front line. Two incomplete passes set up third-and-10 that set the stage for a string of huge plays from UW’s redshirt freshman under center.
First it was a 14-yard completion to Puka Nacua for a first down. The next play, Morris stepped up in the pocket, took a couple steps to his left, and fired to Nacua again, who laid out for a gain of 15 yards to put the Huskies near midfield.
Then, it was Otton time.
After a bad snap, Morris hit the tight end for a quick gain of seven yards. Then he went right back to his favorite target for nine more and a first down.
Two plays later, and the ball went right back into Otton’s hands and over the goal line for the game-winner in an empty house.
Utah set the tone early with a dominating first half in which it outgained the Huskies 134-50 in yards on the ground and held UW to no third-and conversions and just six first downs in 30 minutes. Transfer quarterback Jake Bentley went 9-for-11 for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Utes, but punished the Dawgs with his legs, rushing for 20 yards including three first downs and a touchdown.
Meanwhile in his third collegiate game, Morris finally looked a bit like a real redshirt freshman, staring down receivers and making multiple bad decisions of note.
After Zion Tupuola-Fetui registered his third forced fumble of the season on Utah’s first drive, the Huskies took over in business, but Morris tried to force an ill-fated throw to Otton, and it went straight to Faybian Marks for the Huskies’ first turnover of the season.
From there, things began to go downhill for the Dawgs as Utah reached the end zone on three of its last four possessions of the first half.
And Washington was only able to get its offense going once before the intermission, on a 10-play, 53-yard drive in the second quarter. The Huskies then stalled out at the Utah 17-yard line, and Lake sent out the field goal unit. For the third straight week, Washington motioned out of the kicking formation, sending Race Porter under center, but couldn’t draw Utah offsides. The tactic resulted in a delay of game penalty, pushing back a 40-yard field goal attempt, which Peyton Henry subsequently missed.
But all that ended up doing was set up a more dramatic backdrop for Washington’s best half of the young season by far.
“We were playing hard in the first half, they were just making more plays than we made,” Lake said. “We just had to get in there at halftime, gather up, and keep the positive energy going, clean up the mistakes that we made, and then go on the attack.”
That’s exactly what the Dawgs turned in during the third and fourth quarters, allowing Lake and Morris to stay perfect in their new careers at Montlake.
As the schedule currently stands Washington (3-0) will host Stanford next Saturday.
