UW overcomes 21-0 deficit to sink Utes in largest comeback in three decades

The first punch back at UW was bound to come at some point this season, after two wins against teams picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12 in 2020. It landed squarely Saturday night courtesy of the Utah Utes in the form of a 21-0 deficit at the half.

“They landed a lot of blows, and that’s what I told the team at halftime,” Jimmy Lake said after the game. “I said ‘Hey, Utah just landed some left hooks, some right hooks, some body blows, and we took them. Now we need to come out in the second half, and we need to start throwing our punches.’”

And then the Huskies punched back.

The offense came out of the locker room with a six-play, 72-yard drive that ended in the end zone. Then the defense came up with a takeaway. And from there, the whole enterprise was rolling, ending with a Dylan Morris 16-yard touchdown to Cade Otton to seal a 24-21 UW win that Husky fans will be talking about for a long time.

Washington outgained Utah 240-138 in the second half. Morris went 13-for-20 in the half with a pair of touchdowns — both to Otton.