UW football season opener at Cal canceled

After such a long wait, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Wednesday evening, news came down that Cal had found the first positive tests for COVID-19 among its roster for fall camp. That discovery sent a “significant” number of players into contact tracing, according to Cal head coach Justin Wilcox.

Thursday, Pac-12 officials announced that the Golden Bears would not be able to field enough players to compete in the Huskies’ scheduled season opener in Berkeley. Under the conference’s planned shortened season, the game will not be made up. Instead, it will be listed as “no contest” on the teams’ final schedules.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” said UW athletic director Jen Cohen in a statement.

Now, the UW is scheduled to open its season at Husky Stadium on Nov. 14, kicking off at 8 p.m. against Oregon State.

The Daily News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0