 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW football season opener at Cal canceled
0 comments

UW football season opener at Cal canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Washington Football

Washington players and coaches take part in practice on Oct. 16, 2020, at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

 Sam Barbee

After such a long wait, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Wednesday evening, news came down that Cal had found the first positive tests for COVID-19 among its roster for fall camp. That discovery sent a “significant” number of players into contact tracing, according to Cal head coach Justin Wilcox.

Thursday, Pac-12 officials announced that the Golden Bears would not be able to field enough players to compete in the Huskies’ scheduled season opener in Berkeley. Under the conference’s planned shortened season, the game will not be made up. Instead, it will be listed as “no contest” on the teams’ final schedules.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” said UW athletic director Jen Cohen in a statement.

Now, the UW is scheduled to open its season at Husky Stadium on Nov. 14, kicking off at 8 p.m. against Oregon State.

The Daily News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News