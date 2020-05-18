Two Strike Count: Babe Ruth cancels youth Regionals and World Series

“Until we meet again on the diamond, we ask you to focus on the guidelines set by the federal government and your state and local governments to make sure we are all committed to doing our best for the safety and well-being of EVERYONE in our Babe Ruth Community,” wrote Babe Ruth League president/CEO, Steven Tellefsen, in a press release.

So, what does that informal process look like?

One possibility is that of an invite-based model at the Regional level. Those tournaments would serve as the highest level of competition for this season, replacing the World Series, and hosts would have the discretion to fill the field as they see fit.

According to Ryan Brown from River City Baseball the announcement by the Babe Ruth League will not change anything for players from that conglomerate league. Other leagues and teams are looking closely at the new rules in order to find a safe loophole to jump through.

“It’s actually pretty smart,” Kelso Babe Ruth president, Travis Keele, said.

The way Keele sees it, with different scenarios from district to district, state to state, and region to region, this plan gives the most flexibility to get as many kids safely on the field as possible.