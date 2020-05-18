Two Strike Count: Babe Ruth cancels youth Regionals and World Series

And so, another domino falls.
Late last week, the Babe Ruth League officially canceled its Regional and World Series tournaments, known commonly as the “tournament trail”, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean that 13-18 year old ball players the world over have struck out for good. Depending on who you talk to there are several ideas still in the works in order to salvage some semblance of normalcy for the boys of summer.
“We’re committed to finding a way for kids to play baseball one way or another,” Will Block,
vice president of Southwest Washington Senior Babe Ruth, said. “It’s for their physical health as much as their mental health at this point.”
Indeed, the international Babe Ruth League made the decision to give local leagues more agency over the decision to have baseball at all. But sticking with the original format — with Districts, State, Regionals, and then a World Series tournament running in July and August — is no longer an option.
One of the primary hurdles, other than coronavirus itself, was the compounding time crunch in states like Washington, Oregon and California which haven’t yet fully reopened following lockdown orders. Those states still face an uncertain future that could take months to resolve. By turning the entire process into an informal affair at this juncture the Babe Ruth League has effectively shifted the decision making process to individual leagues. Those leagues will now take their cues to play ball from their respective State committees and governors.
“Until we meet again on the diamond, we ask you to focus on the guidelines set by the federal government and your state and local governments to make sure we are all committed to doing our best for the safety and well-being of EVERYONE in our Babe Ruth Community,” wrote Babe Ruth League president/CEO, Steven Tellefsen, in a press release.
So, what does that informal process look like?
One possibility is that of an invite-based model at the Regional level. Those tournaments would serve as the highest level of competition for this season, replacing the World Series, and hosts would have the discretion to fill the field as they see fit.
According to Ryan Brown from River City Baseball the announcement by the Babe Ruth League will not change anything for players from that conglomerate league. Other leagues and teams are looking closely at the new rules in order to find a safe loophole to jump through.
“It’s actually pretty smart,” Kelso Babe Ruth president, Travis Keele, said.
The way Keele sees it, with different scenarios from district to district, state to state, and region to region, this plan gives the most flexibility to get as many kids safely on the field as possible.
“Some states are opening up. Some aren’t open right now. What they want us to do, the leagues, they want us to — if we open — play as much league as we can,” explained Keele. “I’m just glad they didn’t just right out of the gate say, ‘Hey, leagues are down.’”
Kelso Babe Ruth was originally slated to host the 13-15 Northwest Regional tournament from July 27 to August 1 at Rister Stadium. But, now that the traditional tournament trail has been called off, the new plan is to host an invitational Regional sometime in August. Keele said that Kelso Babe Ruth has received interest from some teams in California, but even that plan is up in the air right now.
The plan hinges on the three-phase reopening protocol instituted by Gov. Jay Inslee. Phase Two would allow for small gatherings of up to five people, while Phase Three will allow gatherings of up to 50 people. That third phase is the level where non-professional athletics will find room to operate.
Keele said that with some counties in Washington already moving into Phase Two he is hopeful that youth baseball will still come to Kelso this summer. He explained that if Cowlitz County makes it to Phase Three by July, then Kelso Babe Ruth could send out their invitations for the replacement Regional tournament.
For now, though, even with all the uncertainty about when, if, or even what rules baseball might be played by this year, Keele said his Kelso ball players have stood pat.
“I haven’t had anybody ask for a refund. They all want to play,” Keele said.
