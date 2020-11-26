Two cancellations, a headband and a gamble: How Utah wound up at UW

Jimmy Lake could only laugh a little at the absurdity of the words coming out of his mouth early in an impromptu press conference Wednesday morning. It was something everyone who follows UW football has been thinking since Sunday, but something about hearing the words out loud made it that much more impactful.

“It is definitely a new thing in 2020,” Lake said with a laugh. “Usually we know who we’re playing, week in and week out. This year we do not.”

He was, of course, referring to the saga that saw the University of Washington go from being scheduled to play at WSU on Friday, to not having an opponent for the weekend, to getting slated against Utah at home Saturday. And it was all in the span of about 48 hours.

It’s a doozy as to how we got here.

The Huskies wrapped up their 44-27 win over Arizona at 8:41 p.m. last Saturday. In his postgame press conference, Lake said that his staff would remain focused on playing the Apple Cup this week. In fact, because of the short turnaround, with UW originally slated to go to Pullman to play WSU on Friday, Lake’s staff had already broken down most of the film they had on the Cougars.