Turkey Trot goes virtual

In the end, even a set of modified rules weren’t enough to keep the Turkey Trot from facing the axe man in 2020.
In the wake of another round of COVID-19 related restrictions handed down from the Governor’s office organizers of the annual event at Lake Sacajawea have decided to send the race to the virtual realm.
“We’re still doing the turkey trot but it’s going to be virtual,” explained Steve Plampin of Longview Parks and Recreation. “It will start on Thanksgiving morning and it will end on Dec. 6 so you’ll have ten days to do the course on your own time… If they still want to run on Thursday morning that’s fine, we just won’t be there.”
The Turkey Trot typically brings between 300-600 people to Lake Sacajawea. Last year, 585 people ran the race.
After large gatherings were further restricted by the state earlier this month planners from Parks and Rec started working on an alternative to their already modified plans. The original plan for this year was to allow small groups to start the race at 30 minute intervals on Thanksgiving morning. However, with overall participation down and social gatherings discouraged, organizers decided to change things up.
“We started looking around and a bunch of cities are doing this,” Plampin said. “The beauty of it is that people can do it whenever they want.”
In order to finish the race under virtual rules runners must complete one full lap of Lake Sacajawea, regardless of starting point. Plampin noted that if families take a photo after their run and submit it to the Parks and Rec office they will receive a special “Finish Line” photo in return.
There are other changes, too. Like a scavenger hunt.
“We made it into a scavenger hunt, too. You know, send us a picture of a squirrel, or a duck and a goose together. There’s ten different things for people to find,” Plampin said.
The deadlines for registration have also been adjusted. The original deadline to order a commemorative shirt was supposed to be 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Now, participants can sign up for a t-shirt until Nov. 29, and general registration will remain open through Dec. 4.
Plampin said he sent out an email detailing the changes to everyone who had pre-registered last week. Overall, he says the response was positive, or at least understanding.
“We had about ten people out of that 50 or 60 that wanted a refund right then and there. And that’s understandable,” Plampin noted. “But that’s not too bad. We didn’t lose too many people.”
Plampin knows that the experience will not be as rich for those who are used to a big sendoff and post-race celebratory socializing. However, for those who have made a tradition out of the Turkey Trot he hopes that the virtual option will provide some solace while also keeping any consecutive years of participation streaks alive.
“It just sucks that we have to do it this way. It sucked that we had to do it the way I sent out a few weeks ago,” Plampin said. “We just want to be down there in our tents and hanging out with everybody.”
Additional information can be obtained by calling 360-442-5400 or by looking online at http://www.mylongview.com/parks_rec.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!