Triangle bowlers happy to be back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of the renovations are complete and the worrying is being replaced by joy, relief, and pride.

After a six month furlough, bowling is back in Washington. In Cowlitz County, that means that Triangle Bowl has reopened.

“It’s amazing,” manager Jaeger Krause said. “I haven’t done anything for six months, basically. Sitting at home. Today’s my first official day and it feels great.”

Senior League started on Tuesday, and Krause was pleased to see a high retention rate for members despite the long layoff and the ongoing pandemic.

Knowing the risks associated with indoor activity, Triangle Bowl has made a concerted effort to disinfect everything. Customers are asked to leave courtesy house balls on the return rack where they will be summarily disinfected and returned to the shelves by staff.

That ode to cleanliness is an added hoop to jump through, but a necessary one.

“At first it sounded like it was gonna be pretty complicated, but then we got this good disinfectant cleaner,” Krause said. “We’ve done a lot in the bathrooms — touchless sinks, touchless dispensers and all that. Basically making sure we’re on top of it.”