Triangle Bowl: Cowlitz County's only alley 'behind the 8-ball' due to shutdown

The list goes on.

But aside from a brief two months of limited capacity in autumn, bowlers haven’t been able to experience it.

“We rolled the dice with that and thought that it was going to be short-lived, we’re going to come out better than ever, we’re going to invest in the facility, take advantage of the down time, and come out of this better on the other end,” Little said.

“That hasn’t happened.”

Without its normal amount of business, Triangle Bowl has worked with the Cowlitz County Economic Development Council, particularly councilperson Lindsey Cope, to secure federal and state grants to keep some money coming in. But most of the grants don’t come close to being enough. In November, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced $135 million in COVID-19 financial support, Triangle Bowl was accepted to receive approximately $12,000. Little said that amount could only cover around three weeks of rent, calling it “a slap in the face.”