Track and Field: Woodland and Kalama get climbing in Shelton

Kalama’s Alena Ross had the best individual finish of any local athlete, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches in the girls pole vault to take third place. On the boys’ side for the Chinooks, Max Cox finished fifth in the javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 4 inches. He also logged a toss of 42 feet, 9 inches in the shot put, sneaking into the top 10 by a single inch. Anthony Peonio finished ninth in the boys pole vault at 12 feet even.