Track and Field: Woodland and Kalama get climbing in Shelton

SHELTON — Kalama and Woodland were just a couple fish in a large pond at the 62nd Shelton Invitational, joining 37 other schools at Highclimber Stadium on Saturday.
Kalama’s Alena Ross had the best individual finish of any local athlete, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches in the girls pole vault to take third place. On the boys’ side for the Chinooks, Max Cox finished fifth in the javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 4 inches. He also logged a toss of 42 feet, 9 inches in the shot put, sneaking into the top 10 by a single inch. Anthony Peonio finished ninth in the boys pole vault at 12 feet even.
Cole Logan led Woodland with a fourth-place time in the boys 300-meter hurdles (41.57). In the girls meet, the Beavers’ Addalei Seimer and Autumn Pietz both cleared 4 feet, 10 inches, with Seimer taking fifth place on a tiebreaker.
Woodland is due for a 2A GSHL meet at Washougal on Wednesday, while Kalama will wait for the Spudder Classic on Friday.