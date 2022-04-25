Track and Field: Winlock, Toutle Lake get Activated

CHEHALIS — The Winlock and Toutle Lake track and field teams took to Chehalis over the weekend, joining over 25 schools at the two-day Chehalis Activator Classic.

No local athletes took home any individual wins in a field that spanned from 1B sides up to 2As, but a couple came in near the top of the respective events.

Winlock’s Collin Regalado led the way, placing second in the boys 800 meters with a PR time of 2:09.35. Isaac Ramirez got the Cardinals another top-five finish, taking fifth in the shot put at 41 feet, 2 inches.

On the girls’ side, Addison Hall was third in the discus, throwing it 99 feet, 3 inches.

Chase Lynn led the Fighting Ducks with a third-place leap of 19 feet, 6.5 inches in the long jump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.