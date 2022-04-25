 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Track and Field

Track and Field: Winlock, Toutle Lake get Activated

  • 0
Addison Hall Winlock track and field

Winlock's Addison Hall competes in the discus at the Chehalis Activators Classic at W.F. West April 23.

 Alec Dietz The Chronicle

CHEHALIS — The Winlock and Toutle Lake track and field teams took to Chehalis over the weekend, joining over 25 schools at the two-day Chehalis Activator Classic.

No local athletes took home any individual wins in a field that spanned from 1B sides up to 2As, but a couple came in near the top of the respective events.

Winlock’s Collin Regalado led the way, placing second in the boys 800 meters with a PR time of 2:09.35. Isaac Ramirez got the Cardinals another top-five finish, taking fifth in the shot put at 41 feet, 2 inches.

On the girls’ side, Addison Hall was third in the discus, throwing it 99 feet, 3 inches.

Chase Lynn led the Fighting Ducks with a third-place leap of 19 feet, 6.5 inches in the long jump.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News