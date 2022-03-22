Track and Field: Tack celebrated for University of Arizona signing

KELSO — While Kelso alum Tommy Lloyd has the University of Arizona men’s basketball team in the Sweet 16, Kelso is set to send another high performance Hilander to the U of A. On Tuesday morning Erin Tack’s family and friends gathered in the high school auditorium before classes to celebrate her commitment to throw the javelin for the Wildcats beginning next fall.

There was plenty of Arizona gear in the auditorium as Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn and track and field coach Joe Krieder spoke to Tack’s athletic and academic prowess while she sat on the stage between her father, Jeff, and mother, Kelso superintendent Mary Beth Tack.

“It always makes you proud when somebody goes on to that next level…I think it’s like 1% of all track athletes get to go play at the Division I level,” Coburn said. “We don’t get a lot of that here, so it’s always exciting.”

Of course, Tack’s signing was made official months ago, but she said the ceremony is helping everything begin to sink in.

“(It) definitely (feels) like I have my future set for me and now I’m excited that it’s set and I can’t wait to go to Arizona,” Tack said.

Tack spoke with confidence, feeling assured in her decision to journey south for the next four years.

“I just really love the combination of the team and the teammates and the coaches,” Tack said. “It all just makes it a really good fit and I think it’s the perfect fit for me.”

Krieder spoke highly of his star javelin thrower, mentioning Tack’s off the field success with a 4.0 GPA in her Kelso classes. Coburn, who’s known Erin and the Tack family since Erin was young, doubled down on all of Krieder’s complimentary sentiments.

“As coach Kreider said, Arizona is getting a dandy, she’s the full package,” he said. “She’s a student, she’s an athlete, she’s a leader, she’s kind.”

Tack also mentioned the unique presence Kelso will have at the University of Arizona as she joins Lloyd in the navy and red.

“He was my mom’s student, so we know him and used to play basketball with his nephew, so we know him pretty well,” Tack said. “I’m happy to go in knowing that there’s some people from around here there.”

Tack and her parents smiled as she signed and many of her classmates watched on while donning the colors of her future school.

“It’s just really nice to know that everybody here is supporting me and I just have so much support from all my friends,” Tack said.

