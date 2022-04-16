Track and Field roundup: Woodland boys win at Al McKee

STEVENSON — The Woodland boys track and field team came out ahead of a nine-team meet-up at the Al McKee Invitational on Friday, beating out Mark Morris in a field that included four local sides.

The Monarchs took second, while Kalama finished fourth and Castle Rock placed seventh. On the girls’ side, MM was third, Castle Rock was fourth, Woodland was fifth, and Kalama was seventh.

Cole Logan led the Beaver boys with wins in the 110-meter hurdles (16.85) and the 300-meter hurdles (43:01). Gabriel Parker won the 200-meter dash in 24.04, and took second in both the 100-meter dash at 11.89 and the long jump at 18 feet, 2.5 inches.

On the field, Woodland got wins from Ignacio De Jesus in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Niel Valerio in the triple jump (34 feet, 7.5 inches).

Mark Morris did most of its damage on the track. Deacon Dietz won the 400 meters at 54.57, Eric Bauman won the 800 in 2:04.07, and Justin Wilson won a 3,200-meter race that went all the way down to the wire by two and a half seconds in 11:37.26. Kobe Parlin finished runner-up to Logan in both hurdles races. MM’s 4x400 team of Dietz, Parlin, Bauman, and Brodey Lamb won in 3:45.22, while its 4x100 squad of Parlin, Bauman, Dietz, and George Mosier lost to Kalama’s quartet of Chase Leigh, Max Cox, Nate Meyer, and Kasen Dubke by one lonesome hundredth of a second, 45.97-45.98.

Kalama’s only other wins came on the field, where Cox dominated with a 155-foot, 11-inch throw in the javelin, and Anthony Peonio won the pole vault a 12 feet even.

Castle Rock’s boys were led by Landon Gardner, who won the shot put at 45 feet, 11.5 inches.

On the girls’ side, Mark Morris’ Erica Snyder led the way with wins in the 100-meter hurdles (17.20) and the triple jump (33 feet, 10.5 inches) and a second-place finish in the long jump (15 feet, 4.5 inches). Emma Fisher added a win in the 300-meter hurdles (49.49) and also took second in the 100-meter dash (13.07) and the 200 (27.76).

Dasha Vasilenko got Woodland’s only girls solo win in the javelin (112 feet, 10 inches), while Sydney George tied Castle Rock’s Brook Wirkkala and Paige Kessler for first in the high jump at 5 feet. Wirkkala also finished second in the triple jump at 32 feet, 4.25 inches), and Casie Kleine got the Rockets a second-place finish in the 400 in 1:02.31.

Kalama’s Alena Ross won the pole vault at 10 feet even, and ran the first leg of the 4x100 squad — joining Irene Martinez, Bridgette Hollifield, and Kailey Shipley — which placed second in 53.86.

Kelso wins twice at Canby

CANBY, Ore. — The Kelso track and field team crossed the Columbia River on Friday and proceeded to conquer the Canby Invitational, coming in first in a six-team field by a good margin on the girls’ side and edging out The Dalles (Ore.) and Canby (Ore.) on the boys’.

The Hilanders, as per usual, made their hay on the field in the girls meet. Josie Settle swept the jumps, winning the high jump (5 feet), the long jump (17 feet, 5.5 inches) and the triple jump (36 feet, 1.5 inches), and Rielee Gourde won the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. In the throws, Erin Tack took first in the javelin at 130 feet, 4 inches and the shot put at 34 feet, 4 inches, while Bella Hadaller won the discus at 93 feet, 1 inch.

Maya Swanson took home the two wins on the track for the Hilander girls, winning the 200 meters (27.94) and the 400 meters (1:05.91).

Colby Cooper was the lone Kelso boy to earn an individual win, doing so with a 152-foot throw in the javelin. But the Hilanders stacked up a bucketful of second-place finishes to rack up the points needed to come out on top of the meet. Kamren Mattison led the way on the track with runner-up finishes in the 1,500 (4:18.89) and the 3,000 (9:15.28), while Judah Calixte was second in both the long jump (19 feet, 9.5 inches) and the triple jump (39 feet, 2 inches).

“We had a great meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “I was really pleased with how our kids prepared and competed. We had some kids that really had a good week working out over spring break and I think that showed today.”

Kelso is set to return to 3A GSHL action on Tuesday, hosting Mountain View.

