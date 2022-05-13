Track and Field roundup: Toledo boys come in second at C2BL championships

RAINIER, Wash. — The Toledo boys track and field team raked in its blue ribbons but had to settle for second as a team at the Central 2B League championship meet Friday, with host Rainier’s depth winning out.

The Riverhawks came away with six event wins to the Mountaineers’ three, but didn’t have quite enough high finishes that were first place to fill out the team score.

Conner Olmstead came in first in the boys 400 meters, finishing sixth hundredths of a second ahead of Kasey Ditlefsen out of Stevenson. His brother Carson won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.65, and beat out Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe for first in the javelin at 166 feet, 6 inches. (For the record, Nubbe won discus — the event at which he’s ranked No. 1 in the nation — by 60 feet.)

Freshman Treyton Marty got on the board with a win in 3,200 meters (10:58.45) and sophomore Zack Smith won the 110-meter hurdles (16.73). The two Olmsteads teamed up with Wyatt Nef and Jordan Mckenzie to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:37.98.

Kalama’s girls team led the area with a third-place finish, led by its 4x100 team of Alena Ross, Irene Martinez, Bridgette Hollifield, and Kaley Shipley, which combined to get around the track in 43:79. Shipley finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.52), Alena Ross was second in the pole vault (9 feet), and the 4x400 relay team of Reese Hollingsworth, Jasmine Dunlap, Hollifield, and Martinez took second in 4:34.08.

Winlock’s Addison Hall took home a league title in the girls discus with a PR of 126 feet, 9 inches, while Wahkiakum’s Reigha Niemeyer earned one in the javelin at 103 feet, 6 inches.

On the boys’ side, Kalama’s Anthony Peonio won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches, and Landon Nielsen won the high jump over Conner Olmstead for Wahkiakum.

In the team standings, Kalama’s boys finished fifth, with Winlock, Wahkiakum, and toutle Lake rounding out the bottom three. For the girls, Toledo was sixth, Wahkiakum eighth, Toutle Lake ninth, and Winlock 11th.

All qualifying athletes will be back at it a week from now, at the 2B District 4 championships at W.F. West on May 20.

Fishermen finish mid-table at P2BL meet

RAYMOND — Ilwaco wasn’t able to pull in any individual winners at the Pacific 2B League championship meet Friday, taking fourth out eight schools in the girls team tallies and seventh for the boys.

On the track, Sabrina Lessenden pulled a pair of runner-up spots, in the 800 (2L41.20) and the 3,200 (13:28.93), while Emma Brudage was second in the 1,600 (5:46.87). Those two teamed up with Mya Cunningham and Tazlina Thomas to take second in the 4x400 relay.

Thomas had two second-place finishes of her own on the field, in the long jump (14 feet, 9.5 inches) and the triple jump (32 feet, 6.25 inches), finishing behind WSU basketball commit Kyra Gardner in both.

Ayden Woodby led the Ilwaco boys with a second-place finish in the 400 (52.91) and a third-place time in the 200 (24.43). Logan Roush took second in the long jump (18 feet, 0.5 inches) and third in the pole vault (11 feet).

Castle Rock fourth, twice

VANCOUVER — Both the boys and girls squads out of Castle Rock took fourth place out of five schools Friday at the 1A TriCo sub-district meet, held at Seton Catholic.

Landon Gardner led the Rockets’ boys with individual wins in the shot put (45 feet, 7.5 inches) and the discus (124 feet, 7 inches). Trystin Marin won the long jump by a quarter of an inch at 19 feet, 5 inches.

For the girls, Brooke Wirkkala took home two first-place finishes, in the triple jump at 32 feet and the high jump at 5 feet, beating out teammate Paige Kessler by 2 inches in the latter. Kynsi Bayes took second in the javelin at 103 feet, 11.5 inches, and in the shot put at 32 feet, 2.75 inches. On the track, Casie Kleine finished runner-up in the 400 at 1:01.09.

Castle Rock’s qualifiers will be back at Seton Catholic next Thursday for the district meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.